Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel Maven
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel Maven
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
PennDOT holding job fairs ahead of winter season
PennDOT is holding a series of job fairs across the Midstate to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
abc27.com
New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
abc27.com
Wolf touts lower corporate income tax plan during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf visited the York County Economic Alliance to tout Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate. The Governor’s office says the new CNIT puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% “for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.”
abc27.com
Midstate teens learn trade skills for a bright future
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate non-profit is helping teens in the area achieve a successful future. From carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and much more, teens are getting hands-on experience with the Evolve Youth Trades Academy. “So, it is an element of not only education but empowering to do something...
abc27.com
Philadelphia children rally against gun violence at the state capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gun violence continues to be a problem across Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia is no different. The local district attorney has received a lot of backlash when it comes to gun-related issues. On August 8, young Philadelphians came to Harrisburg with homemade signs and a plea for help.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Lancaster County Corn is Finally in Season - Where to Buy It [Summer 2022]
Fresh, local corn on the cob is one of my highlights during Lancaster County summers. Farmers markets are finally selling their own fresh corn, straight from the fields. Here are five farmers markets throughout the county offering local corn this season:
2 Multi-Vehicle Crashes On US 11 Shutter All Lanes By I-81, US 22/322: PennDOT
Two multi-vehicle crashes have closed all lanes of traffic on two stretches of US 11 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 9, authorities say. The first crash happened on US 11 Northbound between Exit: I-81 NORTH - HARRISBURG and Exit: US 22/322 WEST around 12:42 p.m., according to PennDOT's 511pa.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
abc27.com
Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
Death investigations on the rise in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Charles Hall has been the Cumberland County coroner for 10 years. In that time, his office has seen a big increase in death investigations with 1,376 cases last year alone. “In 2012, when I became coroner, we had 242 cases for the whole year. I am already at 823 for this […]
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Highmark Wholecare
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County. The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to...
abc27.com
City of York looking for 2022 Christmas tree
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be a little early to start celebrating Christmas, but the City of York is beginning to plan for the season already. The search for the perfect Christmas tree is on. The city is looking for a spruce tree over 30 feet tall, according...
Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79
Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
abc27.com
Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
