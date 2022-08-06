ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Wolf touts lower corporate income tax plan during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf visited the York County Economic Alliance to tout Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate. The Governor’s office says the new CNIT puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% “for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate teens learn trade skills for a bright future

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate non-profit is helping teens in the area achieve a successful future. From carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and much more, teens are getting hands-on experience with the Evolve Youth Trades Academy. “So, it is an element of not only education but empowering to do something...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Highmark Wholecare

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County. The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

City of York looking for 2022 Christmas tree

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be a little early to start celebrating Christmas, but the City of York is beginning to plan for the season already. The search for the perfect Christmas tree is on. The city is looking for a spruce tree over 30 feet tall, according...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Gas war in Dauphin County drives price down to $3.79

Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week. “It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midtown homeowners react to a huge tree stump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A huge tree stump in Midtown is now the center of attention. This was after a four-day removal process of the massive tree removal. The tree had damaged several homes in the area but homeowners are wondering what will happen next when it comes to repairs.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Powerball Winner: $100K ticket sold in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently sold a winning Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 to an online player from Perry County for the Saturday, August 6 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 8-15-46-56-68, and the red Powerball®...
PERRY COUNTY, PA

