Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Extend Winning Streak To 9 Games By Remaining Undefeated Against Twins In 2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the first-place Minnesota Twins, 10-3, to remain undefeated on their current homestand and extend a winning streak to a season-best nine games. The Dodgers scored in each of the first four innings to give Julio Urías ample run support in what was another strong start....
FOX Sports
Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers
Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Maikel Franco not in Nationals' Sunday lineup
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco is being replaced at third base by Ildemaro Vargas versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 370 plate appearances this season, Franco has a .229 batting average with a .597 OPS, 8 home runs,...
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia headed to IL after injuring hamstring
Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia drove in a key run against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night -- but it is expected to cost him a trip to the injured list. Arcia gave the Braves a 7-6 lead in the 10th inning when he drove in automatic runner Eddie Rosario.
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez not in lineup Monday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez is being replaced at shortstop by Isiah Kiner-Falefa versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 135 plate appearnaces this season, Gonzalez has a .215 batting average with a .631 OPS, 3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman a late add to Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman has been added to the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grossman was originally slated to begin Sunday's game on the bench. However, that has changed after Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched due to a back ailment. Now, Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter Jacob deGrom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Busy week for Highmark Stadium: Back-to-back concerts and prepping for Bills preseason
It’s going to be busy in Orchard Park this week. Two concerts are being hosted back-to-back at Highmark Stadium followed by the first Bills preseason game.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Carlos Correa resting on Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is not starting in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Correa will rest on Sunday afternoon after Nick Gordon was moved to shortstop and Gilberto Celestino was chosen as Minnesota's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Correa has accounted...
Comments / 0