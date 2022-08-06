Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman has been added to the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grossman was originally slated to begin Sunday's game on the bench. However, that has changed after Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched due to a back ailment. Now, Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter Jacob deGrom.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO