Baseball

numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega left on Cubs' bench on Sunday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Ortega will sit on the bench after Nelson Velazquez was chosen as Chicago's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 203 batted balls this season, Ortega has recorded a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates Monday night

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Ke'Bryan Hayes in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will catch a breather Monday while Ben Gamel joins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Cal Mitchell will start in right field, Bligh Madris will cover first base, and Michael Chavis will take over for Hayes at third.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco not in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco is being replaced at third base by Ildemaro Vargas versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 370 plate appearances this season, Franco has a .229 batting average with a .597 OPS, 8 home runs,...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez not in lineup Monday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez is being replaced at shortstop by Isiah Kiner-Falefa versus Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. In 135 plate appearnaces this season, Gonzalez has a .215 batting average with a .631 OPS, 3 home runs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Robbie Grossman a late add to Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman has been added to the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Grossman was originally slated to begin Sunday's game on the bench. However, that has changed after Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched due to a back ailment. Now, Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter Jacob deGrom.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Carlos Correa resting on Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is not starting in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Correa will rest on Sunday afternoon after Nick Gordon was moved to shortstop and Gilberto Celestino was chosen as Minnesota's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Correa has accounted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

