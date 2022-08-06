Storms on Friday hit beachgoers in Delaware, with gusts that sent umbrellas flying out into the ocean.Rain and wind hit the southern Delaware shore, with video of the scene coming out of Bethany Beach.Mark Eichmann, a reporter for WHYY, called the video “downright apocalyptic-looking.”The Delaware coast got nearly an inch of rain on Friday, with wind gusts up to 44 miles per hour (71 kilometres per hour), according to the National Weather Service.The area recorded thunderstorms and heavy rain that day. With something as large as a beach umbrella, it can be hard to hang onto it when the...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO