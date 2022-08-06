ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista Equity Partners will take Seattle tax giant Avalara private in $8.4B deal

Avalara, a publicly-traded Seattle tax software company founded in 2004, is going private again in a $8.4 billion deal with Vista Equity Partners. Vista, a global investment firm based in Austin that manages $96 billion in assets, will acquire all outstanding shares of Avalara common stock for $93.50 per share. Shares of Avalara opened Monday at $92/share, and were down 3% in early trading.
Seattle AI startup that helps professionals improve public speaking by analyzing speech raises $6M

The news: Yoodli, a Seattle startup with an AI-enabled software platform that analyzes speech to offer tips for improving communication skills, raised $6 million. The founders: The startup was co-founded by Varun Puri, who previously worked on special projects at Google, and Esha Joshi, who worked at Apple and is currently Yoodli’s chief technology officer. The startup is a spinout from the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AI2) and the founders were honored as Young Entrepreneurs of the Year at this year’s GeekWire Awards.
Get a jolt: Starbucks and Volvo reveal cities where EV drivers can charge up

Starbucks and Volvo Cars are installing 60 DC electric vehicle chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations spanning the drive from Seattle to Denver. The companies on Tuesday announced which cities will receive charging stations. In Washington, they’ll be installed in Seattle, Issaquah and Yakima. Oregon locations are Hermiston and La Grande. The full list can be found here.
