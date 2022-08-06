The news: Yoodli, a Seattle startup with an AI-enabled software platform that analyzes speech to offer tips for improving communication skills, raised $6 million. The founders: The startup was co-founded by Varun Puri, who previously worked on special projects at Google, and Esha Joshi, who worked at Apple and is currently Yoodli’s chief technology officer. The startup is a spinout from the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AI2) and the founders were honored as Young Entrepreneurs of the Year at this year’s GeekWire Awards.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO