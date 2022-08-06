Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
impact601.com
A Tribute to a Little Old Lady from Smith County
Before I dive into this week’s column, let me preface by saying that I’m very fortunate. Actually, let me rephrase that, I’m incredibly blessed. I can probably count on my hands how many friends that I have around my age that still have grandparents alive. Unfortunately, I’m getting closer to no longer being on that list. After a long week of struggling, we laid my maternal grandmother to rest this weekend. And given the fact that she enjoyed reading my weekly blathering, I figured I’d pay homage to her this week.
wcbi.com
Hundreds attend 24th-annual Artesia day festival
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people across North Mississippi are heading to Artesia to celebrate the 24th annual Artesia Day. The traditional festival features a wide-variety of activities for families and community members. BBQ is on the grill and music fills the air at the 24th annual Artesia Day.
WTOK-TV
E.F. Young Hotel might see its last day in the near future
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The historic E.F. Young Hotel building has been in the spotlight for several years, but not for a good reason. The city council met Tuesday to discuss the future of this historic landmark. The E.F. Young Hotel is an important part of Meridian’s history, but after...
WLBT
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short. 17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash. Littleton was laid to rest Saturday, and Hoskin will be laid to rest on Sunday. Both teenagers...
Starkville man sentenced in connection to 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a Starkville man pled guilty in connection to the April 2019 death of his mother. Jeffrey Moore was sentenced on one count of culpable negligence manslaughter and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem […]
wtva.com
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
Picayune Item
Dr. Donald C. Faucett of Madison Joins MSDH
JACKSON, Miss. – Donald C. Faucett, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region. Faucett, a Madison resident, most recently served as the chief medical officer and director of health services at the Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests
RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours
It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days. WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,. On Friday, one man...
Man wanted for armed robbery in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Officials with the Kosciusko Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General store on Veterans Memorial Drive around 10:22 p.m. Employees at the scene told officers the suspect had […]
kicks96news.com
More COVID Deaths Reported Locally
There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 9, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 9:20 PM on August 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Bulldogs' 2022 season
Mike Leach is ready to coach a new season with a fresh contract extension as he’s trying to get over .500 in his third season at Mississippi State. In 2 seasons in Starkville, Leach is 11-13 which brings his career record to 150-103 with previous stops at Washington State and Texas Tech.
