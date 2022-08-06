ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohtani homers, wins to match Ruth as Angels top A's 5-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books. Just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Tuesday.
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — With each of Milwaukee's top two closer options unavailable, Matt Bush stepped in and showcased the depth of the Brewers' bullpen as they adapt to life without four-time All-Star Josh Hader. Bush, acquired from the Texas Rangers last week, struck out two batters and retired the...
Minnesota-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Trea Turner flies out to right field to Max Kepler. Freddie Freeman walks. Will Smith doubles to deep right center field. Freddie Freeman scores. Max Muncy grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Jose Miranda. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors,...
San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Giants first. Tommy La Stella singles to shallow right field. Brandon Belt grounds out to second base. Tommy La Stella out at second. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to right field. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Josh Bell. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left...
