Mill Creek In Final Negotiating Stages With Paragon for Movie Theaters at Founders Row

MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
ffxnow.com
Weird Brothers Coffee plans to relocate in Herndon
Weird Brothers Coffee — a staple in the Town of Herndon’s coffee scene — is expected to relocate one of its locations in Herndon. The coffee shop and roastery, a veteran-owned business that is managed by brothers Paul and Kenny Olsen, intends to move its Worldgate Metro Plaza location to Worldgate Centre.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A 1920 Family Estate Atop Alexandria’s Mount Ida
After five generations as one family’s home, this charming Alexandria property is up for sale. This charming Alexandria estate is rich with family history. The home was built in 1920 by three brothers, intended for their parents. When their father died and their mother chose to live with one of her sons instead, the property was sold — to the same family that’s selling it now. The property has served as a family home to the current owners for five generations. Now, 2911 Holly Street is on sale to the public for the first time since it was constructed more than a century ago.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
northernvirginiamag.com
The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Northern Virginia This July
It’s no surprise that seven of the top 10 sales last month came out of McLean. While the housing market in Northern Virginia may be starting to cool off, there are still plenty of extraordinary estates coming off the market at outrageous prices. From new custom luxury builds to French-inspired estates to private lots with ample space, here are 10 of the region’s most expensive homes that were sold last month.
Commercial Observer
Ritz Banc Acquires Two Winchester Rentals for $24M
Ritz Banc Group has acquired Pine Plaza and Wright Apartments, a 195-unit apartment portfolio in Winchester, Va., for $24 million. The portfolio was sold by Outlier Realty Capital, which has owned it since 2019. “The Pine and Wright acquisition appealed to us because the properties offer a significant value-add opportunity...
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
popville.com
Update: “Rappahannock Oyster Bar at Union Market last day is Saturday, (Landlord) told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice”
Update from Rappahannock Oyster Bar owner Travis Croxton via email:. “I just saw a story on PoPville from Sarah and wanted to clarify a couple things for Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Our last day is Saturday. The post states that “it doesn’t fit their business model anymore” – that’s out of context a little bit – it’s not our business model but rather is the only explanation the landlord gave to us (meaning “their business model”, not ours). They told us to vacate the premises and gave us two months notice, which puts us at the end of August. But we really want to get our great staff incorporated over to the Wharf and that’s why we may leave a little sooner.
WTOP
Lady Gaga rocks Nats Park as ‘Born This Way Foundation’ aids DC charities
The inimitable Lady Gaga rocks Nationals Park Monday night with her “Chromatica Ball” summer stadium tour, and while in town, her Born This Way Foundation is helping local charities. “Lady Gaga is so excited to be back in Washington, D.C., today, performing tonight at Nationals Park,” Executive Director...
chainstoreage.com
2022's Top 10 Retail Experiences: No. 10 RIO
When it comes to mixed-use properties, Peterson Companies thinks big. The Fairfax, Va., company originally re-created downtown Silver Spring, Md., some 20 years. But tastes have changed and Peterson has updated the center of town with new color schemes, gathering places, and a 300-ft.-long mural. It transformed an empty mile-and-a-half of land on the Potomac River into National Harbor, a tourist and conventioneer destination with 160 stores, 2,500 residents, a Topgolf, and a Gaylord Convention Center.
northernvirginiamag.com
Purcellville’s Bia Kitchen Serves Fresh, Local Fare with a European Flair
Get a taste of Europe from a seasonal menu of small plates at Bia Kitchen. At Bia Kitchen in downtown Purcellville, the tile was painted by hand, just north of Valencia, Spain. The bar top? It hails from Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The antique glass was all brought in from Germany, says chef and co-owner Shane O’Connor. He himself hails from Ireland. But the food at his restaurant, which opened in April, almost uniformly comes to the Loudoun County kitchen from less than 30 miles away.
vivatysons.com
The Magical Calming of Books: Reston’s Used Book Shop
Being surrounded by books is calming; it’s as if wise authors are whispering their secrets from the pages. And who doesn’t need a calming experience in our world? A perfect place to be feel that calm—and nostalgia—is Reston’s Used Book Shop, snuggly situated at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston.
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Home Depot for sale on Shady Grove Road
Have you always wanted to own a Home Depot? Now, your dream can come true at the 270 Center on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. The 102,190 square foot Home Depot store at 15740 Shady Grove Road is now available for sale. A co-anchor of the retail property with Best Buy, the Home Depot is a triple-net lease (NNN) ownership opportunity at a shopping center soon to add an Amazon Fresh grocery store. The asking price is not public, but the store is currently valued at an assessment of $27,020,300, according to the sale listing.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Arlington Renovation Transformed a Dark 1950s Build into a Bright, Modern Home
An updated exterior, additional natural lighting sources, and contemporary, sleek design completely uplifted this 70-year-old home. Midcentury meets contemporary in this renovation of a 1950s Arlington home by DC-based firm Four Brothers. The project included an extensive interior upgrade as well as a major facelift to the home’s exterior.
travelnowsmart.com
Ideal Brunch in Georgetown, DC– 20 Top Places!
A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. However, the variety of its food scene is what makes it so special and also stylish. There are several tastes to select from, consisting...
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
Multiple fires in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
Falls Church News-Press
Press Release: Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation Welcomes Beagles from Envigo Facility
FALLS CHURCH, Va., August 8, 2022 — Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation (LDCRF) has welcomed 56 beagles to its Rescue Care Center in Falls Church, Va., from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. This effort is a result of the massive undertaking of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to coordinate the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at the Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
Inside Nova
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
