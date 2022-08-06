ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Celtics, Raptors, Heat most likely Kevin Durant suitors?

Kevin Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and there are at least three teams that remain interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Durant met with Nets team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend and essentially gave him an ultimatum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The choice that he gave Tsai is to either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or fulfill the trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Lakers Linked To Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Donovan Mitchell Talks

Along with Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic, Knicks small forward Cam Reddish was involved in the talks, Scotto reported. The Lakers have had an interest in Reddish for a while now, as they almost landed him in a deal that involved the Knicks and Raptors this past season. The Lakers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA

