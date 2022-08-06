Read full article on original website
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Nets Owner Responds to Kevin Durant Trade Ultimatum
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
Kevin Durant reportedly irked with Ben Simmons when he left group chat after being asked about game four availability
According to one NBA insider, Kevin Durant was reportedly irked when Ben Simmons not just ignored, but left a team group chat when asked if he was playing in game four against Boston.
Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition
Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. I believe that the Lakers would be the perfect place for Reddish.
Derrick Rose Once Revealed That He Hates The Attention That Comes With Being An NBA Star: "I Hate Fame. It's Just Not Who I Am."
Derrick Rose has found himself becoming a role player in his last few seasons in the NBA. It's easy to forget that Rose was once MVP of the league, a player touted to become one of the greatest ever. His stint with the Chicago Bulls was epic, and young DRose was as exciting a talent as the league had seen since LeBron James.
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
Kyrie Irving reportedly ‘hates’ Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash
It seems that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share a similar dislike of Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA Fans Roast Old LeBron James Video Where He Claims He Predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game: "LeStradamus"
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were two of the NBA's biggest stars during the 2000s and early 2010s. Kobe is unfortunately no longer with us, but Bron remains one of the biggest names in basketball. Their legacies have often been compared to the other, but throughout their careers, the two had the utmost respect for each other.
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Kevin Durant's Tweet Is Going VERY VIRAL On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a hilarious tweet on Monday. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
Celtics, Raptors, Heat most likely Kevin Durant suitors?
Kevin Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and there are at least three teams that remain interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Durant met with Nets team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend and essentially gave him an ultimatum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The choice that he gave Tsai is to either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or fulfill the trade request.
Lakers Linked To Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Donovan Mitchell Talks
Along with Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic, Knicks small forward Cam Reddish was involved in the talks, Scotto reported. The Lakers have had an interest in Reddish for a while now, as they almost landed him in a deal that involved the Knicks and Raptors this past season. The Lakers were...
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
Los Angeles Lakers Want Kyrie Irving More Than Kyrie Wants To Join Them, According To NBA Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers need a hail-mary to change the outlook of their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a strategy of bringing in rotational veterans every season around the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed the last 2 seasons, the Lakers have found themselves without future assets to keep improving the team.
Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar
Last month, SNY's Ian Begley was on Jake Fischer's Podcast "Please Don’t Aggregate This" and he said that the Miami Heat had talked to the New York Knicks about Cam Reddish. I believe that the Heat could save Reddish's career in the NBA.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Says Some LA Brass Want to Explore Anthony Davis Trades
NBA Columnist Adam Taylor gives insight on a potential Anthony Davis trade that an NBA executive could see happening.
