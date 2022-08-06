Read full article on original website
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslsports.com
Aaron Roderick Praises “Freakish Athleticism” Of Kingsley Suamataia
PROVO, Utah – It’s full steam ahead for the Cougars as BYU enters week two of fall camp. Despite a large amount of returning production from last year’s 10-win squad, BYU will be relying on a number of new additions to make immediate impacts. One of those players is offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, whose making an early impression on the coaching staff.
deseret.com
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
kslsports.com
BYU, Utah Placed In Tournament To Decide College Football’s Best Fan Base
SALT LAKE CITY – While the Utah and BYU football teams fine-tune their crafts in camp this month. Their fans now have a chance to round into midseason form. Fox Sports unveiled a 64-team vote on Tuesday to crown the best fanbase in college football. Both BYU and Utah made the field.
kslsports.com
Utes “Respected”, But Vele Wants Them “Feared”
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele is ready to see the Utes take the next step in their growth as a college football power. 2021 gave them unprecedented respect amongst their peers and national pundits, but in 2022, Vele wants to Utah to advance to a team to be feared.
kslsports.com
Utes Break Top 10 In USA Today Coaches Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been a hot commodity in the 2022 preseason talk and it shows no sign of stopping till at least game time. Coming in at #8 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, the Utes are the only ranked team from the state of Utah, and the highest ranked Pac-12 team. (Oregon came in at #12 and USC at #15) This his the highest preseason ranking Utah has ever received in program history.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #20 BYU’s Payton Wilgar (Linebacker)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #20 is BYU’s Payton Wilgar (LB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Utah Into The “Grind” Phase Of Fall Camp
SALT LAKE CITY- The honeymoon of fall camp is over the Utes according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. After practice Monday, Whittingham noted the team was a little slow to start, but nothing of concern since they were coming off a bit of a break. He then pointed out his team in the phase of camp where it becomes a “grind” to get through.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: Top 25 High School Football Preseason Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team compiled their 2022 preseason Top 25 rankings heading into the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind put together the 25 best teams in the state and added another five schools to watch for this season.
kslsports.com
Corner Canyon LB Says ‘Dream Come True’ After Committing To BYU
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football added to their class of 2023 with a commitment from Corner Canyon senior linebacker Owen Borg. Borg announced his intention to play for BYU via social media on Monday, August 8. Borg showed great enthusiasm about joining the Cougar program, “Childhood dream come...
deseret.com
What are Morgan Scalley’s early impressions of Utah’s defense?
Just a few days into fall camp, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley likes what he’s seen from the defense overall, particularly the depth he has at his disposal. But he also acknowledged that the defense is a work in progress. “We’re looking for — not incremental, but substantial, improvement...
deseret.com
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
kslsports.com
Patrick Fishburn Finishes One Shot Behind Utah Championship Winner Andrew Kozan
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah local Patrick Fishburn came within one shot of forcing a playoff at the Utah Championship but instead settled for a tie for second behind champion Andrew Kozan. Fishburn, 30, shared second place alongside Ashton Van Horne and Justin Suh at 20-under-par. It is the...
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Little Leaguer Thanks Grandpa With First Home Run Ball
SALT LAKE CITY – After hitting two home runs in his game, this little leaguer wanted to make sure he thanked his grandpa for teaching him the game. “So… you know I got two home runs,” the little slugger begins explaining to his grandfather. “My grand slam, I signed the ball for you. It says ‘Papa, I love you,” as he hands the ball to his grandfather.
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
gastronomicslc.com
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight
When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
Daily Herald
Colliers completes large Pleasant Grove land deal near I-15
Colliers International announced Thursday the sale of 47.3 acres of land adjacent to Interstate 15 in Pleasant Grove to St. John Properties. According to Colliers, this transaction registers as one of the largest land deals in Utah history. “We are proud to facilitate this historical sale, which ushers in a...
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
