ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunak slams Truss’s ‘starry-eyed boosterism’ as clashes over economy continue

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOrxt_0h7bBx4R00

Rishi Sunak has contrasted his “clear-eyed realism” with the “starry-eyed boosterism” of his Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, while she vowed to use a September emergency budget to “immediately” cut taxes.

The two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister continued to clash over their plans for the economy after the Bank of England warned this week that the UK would fall into the longest recession since the financial crisis, with inflation set to soar to more than 13%.

Mr Sunak has argued that inflation must be brought under control before taxes are lowered, saying Ms Truss’s promised unfunded tax cuts would further drive up prices.

It means taking a gamble with people’s savings, their pensions, their mortgage rates, it’s not a gamble I’m prepared to take

In an interview with The Times, the former chancellor said: “The priority for me is to not do things that make it worse and I think putting £40 billion plus and borrowed money into an economy that’s seeing an inflation spiral does risk making it worse.

“It might be okay but I think it means taking a gamble with people’s savings, their pensions, their mortgage rates, it’s not a gamble I’m prepared to take so I don’t want to make it worse.”

He told the newspaper the British people deserved “clear-eyed realism and not starry-eyed boosterism”.

But Ms Truss said she did not accept the “inevitability of a recession” as she pledged to “immediately” cut taxes if she wins the race for No 10.

“Despite the Bank of England’s stark assessment this week, I do not believe in resigning our great country to managed decline or accepting the inevitability of a recession,” the Foreign Secretary wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

“I would hit the ground running by bringing in an emergency budget, charting a firm course to get our economy growing in order to help fund our public services and NHS.

“I would use this to immediately tackle the cost-of-living crisis by cutting taxes, reversing the rise on national insurance and suspending the green levy on energy bills”.

Ms Truss wants to accelerate by six months her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, implementing the change within days of a September emergency budget instead of waiting until April in line with usual Treasury rules, the newspaper reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lukXg_0h7bBx4R00
Liz Truss speaks at Solihull Moors FC as part of her Tory leadership campaign (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

During a campaign visit to Solihull on Saturday, the Foreign Secretary told reporters: “What I’m about as a Conservative is people keeping more of their own money, growing the economy so we avoid a recession and the best way to do that is lower taxes, but also unleashing investment into our economy.”

She hit out at Mr Sunak’s economic legacy as chancellor, saying: “Under the plans at present, what we know is Britain is headed for a recession.

“That is not inevitable, but we need to avoid that by making sure our economy is competitive, that we’re encouraging businesses to grow and that we are keeping taxes low.

“Having the highest taxes for 70 years is not going to deliver that economic growth and it’s leading our country to a recession.”

The Foreign Secretary earlier insisted tax cuts, not “handouts”, would help families with spiralling fuel bills this winter.

She told the Financial Times: “Of course, I will look at what more can be done. But the way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts.”

Responding to her comments, Mr Sunak said: “It’s simply wrong to rule out further direct support at this time as Liz Truss has done, and what’s more, her tax proposals are not going to help very significantly people like pensioners or those on low incomes who are exactly the kind of families that are going to need help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UctAt_0h7bBx4R00
Rishi Sunak, pictured at a campaign event in Edinburgh, says the race is not yet determined (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, former prime minister Gordon Brown urged Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss to agree an emergency budget this week or risk “condemning millions of vulnerable and blameless children and pensioners to a winter of dire poverty”.

“The reality is grim and undeniable: a financial timebomb will explode for families in October as a second round of fuel price rises in six months sends shock waves through every household and pushes millions over the edge,” Mr Brown wrote in an op-ed in Sunday’s Observer.

Arguing that monetary policy exacerbated the spike in inflation, Ms Truss suggested the Bank of England’s remit should be reviewed after being last set in 1997 under Mr Brown.

“I fully support its independence but its mandate cannot be bound by the same Brownian consensus twenty-five years on,” she wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

Mr Sunak said any threat to review the Bank of England’s remit would be “worrying” and likely to “spook international investors”.

Speaking after the biggest interest rate rise in 27 years, he told The Times that the bank had not been alone in underestimating “both the scale and the duration of inflation”, adding: “I believe in an independent central bank and I believe they should act forcefully to grip inflation”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jx4Ip_0h7bBx4R00
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for the UK Government to implement an emergency budget to help struggling families (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak set out his plan to reform post-16 education, including phasing out university degrees that do not improve students’ “earning potential”, creating a Russell Group of world-class technical colleges and introducing a British Baccalaureate that would prevent 16-year-olds from dropping maths and English.

The former chancellor and Ms Truss are seeking support from Tory members to be elected the next party leader and prime minister. Voting has begun, with the result to be announced on September 5.

Mr Sunak said his approach to trying to make up ground against Truss is to “love bomb” the party faithful by criss-crossing the country and meeting hundreds a day.

The race is not yet decided, he told The Times, saying: “I am probably the underdog in this thing … but it does not feel like the polls when I’m out and about”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”. The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.
ECONOMY
newschain

Chancellor to hold crisis talks with gas and electricity bosses

Energy sector bosses will take part in crisis talks with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January. In a new dire outlook for households, Cornwall Insight said bills are set to soar to around £3,582...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Liz Truss apologises for attacking media during leadership hustings

Liz Truss appeared to attack the media several times during a Tory leadership hustings, before apologising to the journalist who hosted the debate as it concluded. The Foreign Secretary accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” during the event in Darlington, and accused journalists of framing questions in a “left-wing way”.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Boosterism#Uk#Tory#The Bank Of England#The Times#British
newschain

Liz Truss vows to ‘immediately’ cut taxes to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Liz Truss has pledged to “immediately” cut taxes if she wins the race for No 10, accelerating the reversal of the National Insurance rate rise by six months. The Tory leadership contender said she would use a September emergency budget to scrap the increase brought in by her rival Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor.
BUSINESS
newschain

What the papers say – August 10

The papers continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis on Wednesday. The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson declaring he is “absolutely certain” his successor will offer further help to struggling households. It comes as Liz Truss has softened on the idea of handouts, according to the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns of ‘catastrophe’ over soaring energy bills ‘on scale of pandemic’

Martin Lewis has desperately warned of a “national crisis on the scale of the pandemic” as energy bills continue to soar amid a devastating cost of living crisis. The Money Saving Expert founder delivered an explosive interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today in which he passionately urged the “zombie government” to take urgent action. “When you know there’s a crisis of magnificent propotions coming, you start dealing with it now,” he said. “What we are facing right now is a financial emergency that risks lives.”Mr Lewis compared the devastating energy crisis to a volcano that is “exploding right...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Sabrina Ghayour’s tahini cinnamon swirls recipe

“I love cinnamon in pastry and desserts. There really is no sweet treat that doesn’t work with a little cinnamon in it, and these swirls have always been a favourite of mine,” says Sabrina Ghayour. “The tahini really enriches them, giving them a lovely nutty flavour that is...
RECIPES
newschain

Chimpanzee Lizzie celebrates milestone birthday at Belfast Zoo

One of the oldest residents at Belfast Zoo has celebrated her 50th birthday. Chimpanzee Lizzie was born at the zoo in 1972 to parents Josie and Tommy. She currently shares her home with six other chimpanzees, including her daughters Kim and Lucy, as well as granddaughters Phoebe and Pixie. Age-related...
ANIMALS
Reuters

Nervous calm as dollar prepares for inflation test

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG , Aug 10 (Reuters) - Major currencies held steady on Wednesday, with traders cautious about placing large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data, which markets will scrutinise for guidance on how steeply the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in coming months.
BUSINESS
newschain

Inquest date set for boy, 14, who died at Dover funfair

A date for the inquest of a boy who died at a funfair has been set. Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, 14, suffered injuries at the fair in Pencester Gardens in Dover, Kent, on August 3 – the morning before the fair was due to open to the public. Emergency services were...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Cast of Grease The Musical dedicates show run to Olivia Newton-John

Cast members of Grease The Musical in the West End have dedicated their entire run to the memory of Dame Olivia Newton-John, following her death aged 73. In joint statement following Tuesday night’s West End performance of the show, they said it was a “huge honour to follow in Olivia’s footsteps each night” and that they had all be inspired by her work.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

I can’t do this forever – Retirement could be close for Serena Williams

Serena Williams hinted that retirement might not be far away after winning her first singles match for more than a year. The 40-year-old defeated world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-3 6-4 at the National Bank Open in Toronto for her first taste of success in singles since the French Open last spring.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy