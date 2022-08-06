ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This limited-edition Resident Evil 3 Nemesis statue is terrifyingly brilliant

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ol66d_0h7bBseo00

Numskull has revealed that the next figurine to join its range of limited-edition Resident Evil statues will be a striking replica of Resident Evil 3's Nemesis.

Described as "highly detailed", the figurine has hand-painted features and has been fully authorized by Capcom itself.

"Possessing vastly superior intelligence, strength, and regenerative abilities to its lesser counterparts, Nemesis is a truly terrifying creature to behold. With its only purpose to track down and eliminate S.T.A.R.S members, it’s no surprise this powerful monster carries the name ‘Pursuer’ as it proves to be completely relentless in its hunt," teases the product description.

"This remarkable high-quality statue stands at 10.9" (27.7cm) and features Nemesis upon a cracked tarmac base with its infamous rocket launcher in hand and hazard tape on the ground. Display your love for Resident Evil with pride and add this stunning centerpiece to your collection!"

But instead of just reading about it, you can see it yourself in this promotional video:

Nemesis won't release until November, but you can pre-order him now for $110/£100, although prices and availability will differ depending upon the retailer you use and where you are in the world.

Other Resident Evil merch available to buy include 3D desk lamps, charging mats, pin badges, and a range of cosplaying ducks… yes, really.

Resident Evil is just of several figurine ranges Numskull has on the way. Others include Destiny 2 , the latest for which is Crucible legend Lord Shaxx. Shaxx is a "highly detailed PVC and ABS replica" and has "hand-painted features for extra detail", standing a little taller than Nemesis at 12 inches high.

"This high-quality collectible 12” statue features notable details fans will adore such as Lord Shaxx’s iconic helmet, signature armor color scheme, finely detailed fur pauldrons, and confident stance. For any Guardian, this statue is a must-have!"

And ICYMI, the same team behind these Shaxx and Resident Evil figurines is also working on a Silent Hill range, too. Whilst only one has been officially confirmed right now - a fabulous replica of the Bubble Head nurse from Silent Hill 2 - it sure looks like there's a Heather statue on the way, too…

Horror isn't just for Halloween, you know - here are our tips for the very best horror games .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Tomb Raider Remaster Rumored to Have Been Canceled by Square Enix

A new remaster of Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which was a 2007 remake of the original entry in the series, is rumored to have been canceled by Square Enix within recent years. In 2021, the Tomb Raider franchise as a whole celebrated its 25th anniversary, which led some fans to believe that Square Enix would do something special to mark the occasion. And while nothing ever came about in the form of a new game, it seems like Square at one point was planning to re-release Tomb Raider: Anniversary before eventually scrapping the idea.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Numskull
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
COMICS
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil 3#Statues#Video Game#S T A R S#Pursuer
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Capcom
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises

Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Harper's Bazaar

16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories

When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy