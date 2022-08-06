ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Los Angeles Lakers
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp

It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon

Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
NBA
Yardbarker

Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill

The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Lakers forward lands with division rival

One veteran forward is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers but will still be seeing them four times a year. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. This comes after Bazemore put up a gaunt 3.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game for the Lakers last season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy