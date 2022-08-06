Read full article on original website
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
This Cavs-Warriors Trade Sends Andrew Wiggins To Cleveland
Sometimes, history repeats itself. When it does, it’s up to the historian to listen. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Sometimes, players find themselves reuniting in unexpected ways. With that said, it’s not often that two players are traded for each other and...
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition
Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Once Revealed That He Hates The Attention That Comes With Being An NBA Star: "I Hate Fame. It's Just Not Who I Am."
Derrick Rose has found himself becoming a role player in his last few seasons in the NBA. It's easy to forget that Rose was once MVP of the league, a player touted to become one of the greatest ever. His stint with the Chicago Bulls was epic, and young DRose was as exciting a talent as the league had seen since LeBron James.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
The intriguing part of the Kevin Durant, Nets unhappiness report is all about Celtics coach Ime Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets are in a lose-lose situation with Kevin Durant. If they choose to appease Durant and remove both Nash and Marks from their positions, it could be hard to find someone else who would be at all willing to backfill those positions knowing that job security is fickle at best.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Old LeBron James Video Where He Claims He Predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game: "LeStradamus"
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were two of the NBA's biggest stars during the 2000s and early 2010s. Kobe is unfortunately no longer with us, but Bron remains one of the biggest names in basketball. Their legacies have often been compared to the other, but throughout their careers, the two had the utmost respect for each other.
This Day In Lakers History: Jerry West Retires From Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers are the NBA’s premier franchise because of their consistent success of winning at the highest levels. The Lakers have 17 titles, tied with the Boston Celtics for most in the league and the bulk of those can be attributed to Jerry West. West spent 40...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Lakers News: Fans React to LA's New Classic Edition Jersey Drop
Lakers fans provide their thoughts on the team's new Classic Edition jerseys that celebrate the organization's 75th year.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Want Kyrie Irving More Than Kyrie Wants To Join Them, According To NBA Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers need a hail-mary to change the outlook of their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a strategy of bringing in rotational veterans every season around the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed the last 2 seasons, the Lakers have found themselves without future assets to keep improving the team.
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Says Some LA Brass Want to Explore Anthony Davis Trades
NBA Columnist Adam Taylor gives insight on a potential Anthony Davis trade that an NBA executive could see happening.
Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon
Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Yardbarker
Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill
The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
Ex-Lakers forward lands with division rival
One veteran forward is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers but will still be seeing them four times a year. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. This comes after Bazemore put up a gaunt 3.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game for the Lakers last season.
