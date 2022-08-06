ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side

A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said. Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers. Officials said...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Two dead following house fire on Detroit's east side

A man and a woman are dead after a fire ripped through their home on Detroit's east side early Monday, officials said. The home is located on Maiden near Chalmers and Interstate 94, according to media reports. "Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed," James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded

Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
WYANDOTTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mass shooting kills 1, injures 6 in Detroit Saturday night

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating another mass shooting on Saturday where 7 people were shot, 1 fatally while they were playing a game outside. The victims were playing A Game of Chance in front of a home on Andover Street at around 10:20 p.m....
DETROIT, MI

