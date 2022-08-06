Read full article on original website
Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side
A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said. Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers. Officials said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
fox2detroit.com
Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
Red Bronco leads police on early morning chase before crashing into utility pole in Detroit
At least one suspect is in custody after the occupants of a Ford Bronco led police on an early morning chase before wrecking in Detroit on Tuesday.
Detroit News
Accused Detroit arsonist, person of interest in ex-girlfriend's killing found dead
Detroit — A 46-year-old accused arsonist and person of interest in his ex-girlfriend's November killing was found dead Friday in his downtown apartment building, police said. David Hammond was on bond awaiting trial on arson and domestic violence charges when officers discovered his putrid corpse in his residence in...
Detroit News
Two dead following house fire on Detroit's east side
A man and a woman are dead after a fire ripped through their home on Detroit's east side early Monday, officials said. The home is located on Maiden near Chalmers and Interstate 94, according to media reports. "Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed," James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's...
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
wdet.org
Family of Michael Adams demands justice one year after 19-year-old’s fatal shooting by Detroit police
On the one-year anniversary of his death, the family of Michael Adams gathered Monday to demand justice for the 19-year-old after he was killed by a Detroit police officer. His death is the subject of a $20 million lawsuit, which follows an autopsy report that found Adams had been shot several times in the back.
7 people shot, one dead in Saturday night mass shooting on Detroit’s east side
Detroit police confirm seven people were shot Saturday night in a mass shooting on Andover Street on Detroit’s Eastside.
fox2detroit.com
Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side
Two people are dead following a house fire in Detroit. According to police, the victims are a man and woman in their early to mid-60s.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help identifying gas station assault suspect, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help identifying the suspect involved in a gas station assault, officials say. Police say the assault took place at 6599 Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Thursday (Aug. 4) around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded
Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old fatally shot at party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The shooting happened Saturday night at around 11:00 PM on Michigan Ave near Beech Daly. According to Inkster police, the victim was shot after exchanging words with an unknown suspect in the parking...
fox2detroit.com
Mass shooting kills 1, injures 6 in Detroit Saturday night
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating another mass shooting on Saturday where 7 people were shot, 1 fatally while they were playing a game outside. The victims were playing A Game of Chance in front of a home on Andover Street at around 10:20 p.m....
