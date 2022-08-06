New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston missed more than half of last season after tearing his ACL in Week 8. He’s been taking it slow in training camp this summer, but on Monday, Winston was handed another injury scare as he ended up spraining his foot. Thankfully though, it’s not expected to be serious and the team will be cautious and keep him out for the preseason opener.

