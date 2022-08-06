ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameis Winston’s official foot injury timetable, revealed

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston missed more than half of last season after tearing his ACL in Week 8. He’s been taking it slow in training camp this summer, but on Monday, Winston was handed another injury scare as he ended up spraining his foot. Thankfully though, it’s not expected to be serious and the team will be cautious and keep him out for the preseason opener.
