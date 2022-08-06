Temple Fire & Rescue respond to grass fire on HK Dodgen Loop

Temple Fire and Rescue report an active grass fire is in progress near the Wildflower Country Club.

Authorities say the fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Southwest H.K. and Dodgen Loop and has currently burned at least 15 acres.

Temple fire officials spoke with 25 News and said they believe the fire was sparked by a motor vehicle accident.

Due to the circumstances upon arrival, fire officials requested additional units from Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department.

Temple fire officials said details of the fire are limited and more information is to come.

This story is developing.