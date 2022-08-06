ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
North Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
North Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Aventura, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire Rescue#Mdpd#Aventura Hospital#Sunbeam Television Corp
Click10.com

Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
850wftl.com

Body found in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, FL– Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a canal. The discovery was made just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO dive team worked to remove...
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy