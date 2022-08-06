Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Crash in Fort Lauderdale kills pedestrian, sends 1 person to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash turned deadly in Fort Lauderdale. The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, Tuesday. A city Public Works vehicle careened into a woman pedestrian after the driver hit and an AT&T fleet car. The...
WSVN-TV
Crash in Fort Lauderdale sends 1 person to hospital; 1 dead on scene
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash turned deadly in Fort Lauderdale. The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, Tuesday. A city Public Works vehicle careened into a woman pedestrian after the driver hit another car. The victim was pronounced...
WSVN-TV
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run in NE Miami-Dade
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a new clue in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Northeast Miami-Dade. The fatal hit happened on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street on May 23. According to police, they have identified the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian. Surveillance video...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash at major intersection in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue was temporarily shut down after a fatal crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian, Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 10:09 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening, the pedestrian...
Click10.com
Officials: Man killed in Tamarac stabbing; firefighter suffers minor injuries
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of Landings Way at around 3:50 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. While treating the...
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
NBC Miami
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police
Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
Click10.com
Police: Relatives, witnesses not cooperating after teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured. Officers arrived to the area of Southwest 171st Street and 107th Avenue around 1:07 a.m. Monday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for...
Click10.com
Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
WSVN-TV
Father arrested in Hialeah after 3-year-old son fired gun; toddler transported to hospital
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A close call in Hialeah as police responded to the scene of an accidental shooting that left a toddler injured. Orlando Guzman Labrada was arrested and charged with culpable negligence. Police said he left his gun unlocked and unattended on the bathroom counter. Labrada’s 3-year-old son...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 40-year-old man missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 40-year-old man missing from Lauderdale Lakes. Seth J. Becker was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Henderson Behavioral Health facility located...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
cw34.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
WSVN-TV
79th Street Bridge malfunctioning in North Bay Village, drivers advised to seek alternate route
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has malfunctioned and is causing a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge has malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Officers will...
WSVN-TV
79th St. Bridge reopens in North Bay Village after being temporarily stuck in down position
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has reopened after it malfunctioned and caused a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway. According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. It...
850wftl.com
Body found in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, FL– Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a canal. The discovery was made just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO dive team worked to remove...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
WSVN-TV
Man punched during 2019 rough arrest expected to take stand again as the trial of former Hollywood Police officer continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trail for former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri, who is accused of a rough arrest, is set to continue. Raymond Schachner is accusing Barbieri of using excessive force during his arrest, and is expected to take the stand again, Monday afternoon. Security camera video...
