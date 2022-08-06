Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Shohei Ohtani’s damning comments prove Angels exit could be looming
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani admitted it’s hard to stay motivated on a losing team, which is really bad news for Los Angeles’ chances to keep him. The Angels opted not to deal Shohei Ohtani at the MLB trade deadline, but there are no guarantees they will be able to hold on to him once he hits free agency in 2024.
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter
Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
Why Cubs decided time to move on from Heyward
In the end, there was no singular moment that got the Cubs to this point with Jason Heyward. But the organization has decided it is time for the two sides to go their separate ways. Cubs president Jed Hoyer announced Monday Heyward is unlikely to play again this season due...
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter
Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?
Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
MLB Pitching Coach Suffered Injury During A Mound Visit
In the pantheon of weird baseball injuries, this one is certainly up there. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder hurt himself trying to visit the mound during last night's 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Snyder was unable to make it out to speak with pitcher Shane McClanahan, leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Comments / 1