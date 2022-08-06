ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter

Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs decided time to move on from Heyward

In the end, there was no singular moment that got the Cubs to this point with Jason Heyward. But the organization has decided it is time for the two sides to go their separate ways. Cubs president Jed Hoyer announced Monday Heyward is unlikely to play again this season due...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?

Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA

