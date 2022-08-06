ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 8

Chris Pratt's tough Navy SEAL has finally been taken down. After more than a month as the most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video, The Terminal List slips into the No. 2 spot on Amazon's Top 10, moved out of the way by Ron Howard's new film Thirteen Lives. The drama, which was released on Aug. 5, is a dramatization of the 2018 Thai cave rescue of a boys soccer team by a crew of British divers. Noticeably absent from the list is the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza, which was also released last Friday. Watch Licorice Pizza, people!
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Reportedly Drank Vodka, Wine During Podcast Posted Hours Before Crash

Anne Heche slurred through a podcast hours before her horrifying car crash. Apparently, she was drinking vodka and wine after being struck by “a very bad day.”. TMZ claims the podcast was posted Friday, just a few hours before her accident. In the podcast video, the actress wore sunglasses throughout the episode of “Better Together.” She suffered terrible burns in the incident after her car burst into flames.
TV Fanatic

Ride: Hallmark Original Series Casts Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, & More

Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Every month, Netflix adds a host of acclaimed movies to its roster, while retiring other movies to make space for the influx in options. No matter what you’re in the mood for, be it comedy, action, horror, sci-fi, or romance, you’re likely to find a great film to stream on Netflix this month. To determine […]
