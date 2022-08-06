Read full article on original website
Chris Pratt's tough Navy SEAL has finally been taken down. After more than a month as the most popular movie or show on Amazon Prime Video, The Terminal List slips into the No. 2 spot on Amazon's Top 10, moved out of the way by Ron Howard's new film Thirteen Lives. The drama, which was released on Aug. 5, is a dramatization of the 2018 Thai cave rescue of a boys soccer team by a crew of British divers. Noticeably absent from the list is the Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza, which was also released last Friday. Watch Licorice Pizza, people!
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
Olivia Newton John’s death on Monday came as a shock to many of her fans. However, it was unsurprising to her family members as the Grease actress had battled breast cancer for the last 30 years. A day following her death, Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, broke down on TV as she recalled her final goodbye to her aunt.
Classic TV star Roger E. Mosley has died. The Magnum P.I. alum was 83 years… The post Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star, Dead at 83 appeared first on Outsider.
Since 2018, Whit Johnson has served as co-anchor of the weekend editions of Good Morning America. Three years later, the journalist added another role to his resume when ABC introduced him as the newest Saturday anchor of ABC World News Tonight. Recently, however, he’s abandoned his post on GMA to fill in for David Muir on World News Tonight.
Jack's romantic past, namely his ex-wife, may come back to haunt what he and Mel are building in 'Virgin River' Season 5.
Former The View moderator Rosie O’Donnell is regretting a joke she made about Anne Heche two decades ago in light of the actress’ fiery wreck late last week. Anne Heche suffered severe burns and is in a coma and on ventilator at a Los Angeles hospital. The wreck happened last Friday.
Anne Heche slurred through a podcast hours before her horrifying car crash. Apparently, she was drinking vodka and wine after being struck by “a very bad day.”. TMZ claims the podcast was posted Friday, just a few hours before her accident. In the podcast video, the actress wore sunglasses throughout the episode of “Better Together.” She suffered terrible burns in the incident after her car burst into flames.
Melissa Gilbert posted a heartwarming picture to Instagram. In the picture, Gilbert braids her granddaughter’s hair while wearing long gowns as she watches Little House on the Prairie for the first time. “That amazing moment when, three episodes into her first time watching #littlehouseontheprairie, my granddaughter Lulabelle asked me...
Hallmark's highly anticipated original series Ride has an impressive cast. Deadline revealed Thursday that the rodeo-themed drama's cast includes Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method, Last Man Standing), Tiera Skobye (Riverdale, Once Upon a Time), and Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble). Skovbye is set to play Missy, Travis is set as Isabel,...
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Lacey Chabert has a considerable wish list for future movies on Hallmark Channel, including some sequels to fan favorites. During a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, the Mean Girls actress delighted fans when asked about her Crossword Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. "I'm really...
As more details continue to emerge about Anne Heche’s activities prior to her horrific car crash last week, the actress’ best friend speaks out about the podcast that aired on the same day of the accident. While speaking to Fox News, Anne Heche’s best friend Heather Duffy clarified...
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
Michael Strahan is one of the most attention-grabbing TV personalities on Good Morning America, his fun, laidback demeanor long establishing him as a fan-favorite co-host. Last week, The $100,000 Pyramid host went viral, once again, after he had a hilarious reaction to a relatively serious discussion about hair care. Check out the segment below.
Every month, Netflix adds a host of acclaimed movies to its roster, while retiring other movies to make space for the influx in options. No matter what you’re in the mood for, be it comedy, action, horror, sci-fi, or romance, you’re likely to find a great film to stream on Netflix this month. To determine […]
So much love! The cast of Virgin River is used to drama on camera, but off screen the actors have a close bond — and lots of fun filming their Netflix show. Fans were introduced to midwife and nurse practitioner Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) in 2019 when she relocated to the small town of […]
'Virgin River' is already filming Season 5 in Vancouver and Martin Henderson is telling the show's fans that it's the best one yet.
