Soccer

Leo Messi scores casual and completely normal bicycle kick goal for PSG

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Leo Messi’s career is so full of highlights that even something like a bicycle kick feels like a walk in the park.

Messi capped off Paris Saint-Germain’s emphatic season-opening 5-0 win at Clermont Foot with what for virtually any other player would be an iconic, career-defining bicycle kick. For Messi, chuckling as he picked himself up afterward, it’s just another day at the office.

Messi strode through a comically large gap in the Clermont defense in the 86th minute, wide open as he took Leandro Paredes’ lobbed pass off his chest.

With no one close enough to do much of anything about it, Messi had more than enough time to knock the ball down to himself, turn, and calmly pick his corner against Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw. Instead, Messi decided to put on a show, popping the ball up before producing a classic finish.

It was Messi’s second goal in the late stages of the match, as he’d made the score 4-0 in the 80th minute. PSG had gone in front early through Neymar, before adding goals from Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos in the first half.

Watch Messi’s bicycle kick goal

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

