Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Sign Free-Agent CB
Brown played at South Dakota State for his collegiate career before getting drafted by the Bengals. During his career at South Dakota State, he racked up eight interceptions and 35 passes defended over 51 games played. He also tacked on 148 total tackles, six for a loss and forces four fumbles.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Add Cornerback Competition
New Orleans signs a cornerback to compete at a crowded position in training camp.
Rodney Hudson Among New Minor Cardinals Injuries
The Arizona Cardinals had 18,000 fans in attendance at their annual Red and White Practice Saturday afternoon. Football was indeed in the air at State Farm Stadium and it was a step closer to preseason football, which begins for the Cardinals on Aug. 12. While quarterback Kyler Murray was present...
Rockets Stephen Silas Sees Learning Curve In Texans Derek Stingley Jr.
After nearly two months with Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas sees a similar learning curve in Texans Derek Stingley Jr.
Tyrann Mathieu Sees Saints 'Stacking Good Days' at Training Camp
Tyrann Mathieu is a New Orleans "Homeboy" who had little doubt about where he wanted to play next in his NFL career.
NFL Transactions for August 9, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals worked out DB John Brannon, DB Maurice Canady, DB Rodney Clemons, DB Cortez Davis, DB Sean Davis, and DB Jameson Houston. Cowboys hosted K Brett Maher, K Matt Amendola, K Cole Murphy, and K JJ Molson. Cowboys signed K Brett Maher. Cowboys waived K Jonathan Garibay. Houston Texans. Texans...
Texans BREAKING: Houston Trades For Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Texans RB Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear
During Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is no longer a top-10 wide receiver. On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Johnson fired back at Russo. Johnson, who is actually Thomas' uncle, came to the wideout's defense while on...
