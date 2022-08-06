Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Giants first. Tommy La Stella singles to shallow right field. Brandon Belt grounds out to second base. Tommy La Stella out at second. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to right field. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Josh Bell. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left...
SFGate
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — With each of Milwaukee's top two closer options unavailable, Matt Bush stepped in and showcased the depth of the Brewers' bullpen as they adapt to life without four-time All-Star Josh Hader. Bush, acquired from the Texas Rangers last week, struck out two batters and retired the...
Comments / 0