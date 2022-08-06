Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
Madison Elementary selected for Wheeling Island’s Game Changer program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack just wrote a huge check to their neighbors over at Madison Elementary as part of their Game Changer Program. The program takes money collected from employees who pay to dress down on Fridays, as well as donations from guests and sends those funds to directly […]
WTRF
Quaker Steak & Lube hosting “Dine to Donate” for the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You can dine and donate to a good cause Monday evening. Quaker Steak & Lube is hosting “Dine to Donate” for the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The dining event takes place Monday, August 8 from 4 p.m. to...
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
WTRF
Buckeye Local School District Back to School Bash
RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – After a two-year hiatus, the Buckeye Local School District’s “Back to School Bash” celebrated going back to school in person with vendors, music, food and more. All Buckeye Local students and their families were invited to attend. In years past, they would...
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
WTRF
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local city was proclaimed a Purple Heart City and held a ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of its newest memorial. The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement
WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
weelunk.com
VIDEO: Sarah’s On Main is Making the Best Bread in WV
Want to try the best bread in West Virginia? Luckily, all you have to do is make a trip over to Sarah’s on Main to get a taste of the renowned salty bread that was recognized earlier this year by Food and Wine Magazine. If you haven’t been to...
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property
OHIO- A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property. Many of the teens were underage, and that party grew bigger after word got out over social media. The party was discovered by authorities after they were called to Trinity Medical Center West when one of […]
pghcitypaper.com
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
WTRF
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
West Virginia sheriff sent to hospital by an alleged impaired driver
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A crash Tuesday sent one person to the hospital. Officials say Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty was stuck from behind by an alleged impaired driver on Route 22 this afternoon. Sheriff Beatty was assisting with traffic during a disabled tractor trailer. He was transported to the hospital, the driver was taken […]
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
