ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Waynedale Elementary opening time capsule from 1992

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nostalgic for the ’90s? Waynedale Elementary is kicking off the new school year by opening a time capsule Tuesday afternoon. In 1992, a time capsule was buried under the school. 20 years later, it was dug up this spring to prepare for renovations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
WANE-TV

Dogs take a splash at Northside Pool

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dogs get the chance to cool down from the summer sun by taking a dip in the pool Sunday afternoon. The ‘Dippin’ Dogs’ event at Northside Aquatic Center is open to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation dog park permit holders, and reservations are required.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Council approves Posterity Heights revival funds

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – Posterity Heights is a piece of the Village Premier mixed-use coming to Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Posterity Heights broke ground in 2017 and after partial completion of the project, hit financial snags, causing it to ground to a halt. Now in the regular...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

90 kids get free haircuts at Big Brothers Big Sisters event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 90 boys are getting free haircuts Sunday, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. ‘Fade into the Future’ is geared toward ‘littles’ involved in the mentorship program. There’s also a book bag and school supply giveaway. The event,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Masterson Humanity holds back-to-school giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local non-profit organization is helping kids get ready to go back to school. Masterson Humanity held their back-to-school giveaway Saturday afternoon. School supplies filled book bags, but it wasn’t the only thing offered. Music surrounded the parking lot of We Got You...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Fatherhood#Localevent#Local Life#Live Music#Festival#G Money#Community Celebration#The Fort Wayne Commission#African American Males#Mtv Music Video Award#The Fort Wayne Community
WANE-TV

Crossing guards needed as Fort Wayne goes back to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards to usher Fort Wayne Community Schools students to and from school. The city said Monday it has 7 open crossing guard positions. They are for:. E. State/Laverne. Tyler/W.State. Cornell Circle/Radial Ln. Fairfield/Sherwood. 1000/1001 E. Cook...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WANE-TV

Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Free school meals for all are ending; how is it affecting parents?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Students are heading back-to-school this week, which means parents will need to prepare lunch money after the federal government’s program providing free meals to every child is ending. The program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Council moves on with ARPA funds for trash bill, Jehl lone holdout

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have given cities across America millions of dollars in the wake of COVID-19 as a form of fiscal recovery. And in Fort Wayne it has been hotly debated whether, or how much of the funds should go towards reducing citizens’ garbage bills, a service that long underperformed under Red River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pledge to be announced at Citizen’s Square to oppose new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A number of Fort Wayne officials, leaders and citizens are making a pledge to oppose the new jail proposed on the city’s southeast side, according to the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition. The “No new jail southeast, and no new jail period” pledge is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy