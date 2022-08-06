Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Waynedale Elementary opening time capsule from 1992
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nostalgic for the ’90s? Waynedale Elementary is kicking off the new school year by opening a time capsule Tuesday afternoon. In 1992, a time capsule was buried under the school. 20 years later, it was dug up this spring to prepare for renovations.
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
WANE-TV
Dogs take a splash at Northside Pool
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dogs get the chance to cool down from the summer sun by taking a dip in the pool Sunday afternoon. The ‘Dippin’ Dogs’ event at Northside Aquatic Center is open to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation dog park permit holders, and reservations are required.
WANE-TV
Council approves Posterity Heights revival funds
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – Posterity Heights is a piece of the Village Premier mixed-use coming to Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Posterity Heights broke ground in 2017 and after partial completion of the project, hit financial snags, causing it to ground to a halt. Now in the regular...
WANE-TV
90 kids get free haircuts at Big Brothers Big Sisters event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 90 boys are getting free haircuts Sunday, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. ‘Fade into the Future’ is geared toward ‘littles’ involved in the mentorship program. There’s also a book bag and school supply giveaway. The event,...
wfft.com
Masterson Humanity holds back-to-school giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local non-profit organization is helping kids get ready to go back to school. Masterson Humanity held their back-to-school giveaway Saturday afternoon. School supplies filled book bags, but it wasn’t the only thing offered. Music surrounded the parking lot of We Got You...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, will benefit Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. Organizers of Solfest joined...
wfft.com
Fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne exposes people to life without cars
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne pedestrians had full reign of Calhoun Street Sunday during the fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne. People brought their bikes and walking shoes to visit all of the booths along the 1.5-mile stretch of blocked-off road. Program Manager Neil Miller says the event...
WANE-TV
Crossing guards needed as Fort Wayne goes back to school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards to usher Fort Wayne Community Schools students to and from school. The city said Monday it has 7 open crossing guard positions. They are for:. E. State/Laverne. Tyler/W.State. Cornell Circle/Radial Ln. Fairfield/Sherwood. 1000/1001 E. Cook...
FWCS hosts block party with backpack giveaway
Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated their return to class with the annual Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday.
WANE-TV
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
Is a downtown soccer stadium still in the works?
With Tuesday's news, WANE 15 asked the Redevelopment Commission's Executive Director, Jonathan Leist, if a soccer stadium is still in the works.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Free school meals for all are ending; how is it affecting parents?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Students are heading back-to-school this week, which means parents will need to prepare lunch money after the federal government’s program providing free meals to every child is ending. The program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of...
wfft.com
Coroner identifies victim in Greene Street shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen county coroner named the man killed in a shooting on Fort Wayne's Southeast side yesterday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street where they found 23-year-old Jaiyvian Hamilton of Fort Wayne suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say he died...
WANE-TV
Council moves on with ARPA funds for trash bill, Jehl lone holdout
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have given cities across America millions of dollars in the wake of COVID-19 as a form of fiscal recovery. And in Fort Wayne it has been hotly debated whether, or how much of the funds should go towards reducing citizens’ garbage bills, a service that long underperformed under Red River.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent talks district changes, school safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Fort Wayne Community Schools‘ superintendent Mark Daniel, Ph.D., became the district’s 15th superintendent in 2020....
WANE-TV
Pledge to be announced at Citizen’s Square to oppose new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A number of Fort Wayne officials, leaders and citizens are making a pledge to oppose the new jail proposed on the city’s southeast side, according to the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition. The “No new jail southeast, and no new jail period” pledge is...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
