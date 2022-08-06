Read full article on original website
Related
Forecasters Have Made Their Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions
While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn. In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?
Watch: Incredible Meteor Shower Visible In New York State This Thursday
This Thursday and Friday, a meteor shower will light up the sky in New York State. The Perseids, which are usually active from July through September each year, will be making an appearance this week. According to the Times-Union,. The Perseids specifically are fragments from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Every summer...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Is Bracing For Possible Beer Shortage
There is nothing better for most people that to get home after a long day at work and crack open an ice-cold beer. Or maybe you enjoy a cold beer while hanging out with friends on your backyard patio. Those days might be harder and harder to find over the...
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Gilded Age’ on location in the Capital Region
Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of august.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing
This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Assemb. Woerner discusses problems facing the agriculture industry in the Empire State
Agriculture is a more than $3.6 billion industry in the state of New York, but it’s not without its problems. This week on In Focus, Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney on a Washington County farm to discuss the problems facing the agriculture industry in the Empire State. Woerner’s district covers Saratoga and Washington counties, home to many farms, and she is a big supporter of farms herself. But one thing she’s heard from her constituents in the industry is that there’s a real problem with an aging workforce — fewer and fewer young people are becoming farmers. Woerner says programs like FFA (Future Farmers of America) are instrumental in introducing kids to the industry at a young age. But even if more young people develop an interest in farming, there are other issues to contend with, like the issue of increasing costs of labor. Most farmers don’t get to set their own prices, which means they can’t offset the increased costs that come with New York’s increasing minimum wage, which Woerner says is driving more and more farmers out of business.
New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long
If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
Comments / 0