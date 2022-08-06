ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Forecasters Have Made Their Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn. In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?
HUDSON, NY
Syracuse.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Heat Index#Steamy#Meteorologist
newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George

Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
96.1 The Eagle

How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State

Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
101.5 WPDH

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recenlty after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to offcials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
LE RAY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing

This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Assemb. Woerner discusses problems facing the agriculture industry in the Empire State

Agriculture is a more than $3.6 billion industry in the state of New York,​ but it’s not without its problems. This week on In Focus, Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney on a Washington County farm to discuss the problems facing the agriculture industry in the Empire State. Woerner’s district covers Saratoga and Washington counties, home to many farms, and she is a big supporter of farms herself. But one thing she’s heard from her constituents in the industry is that there’s a real problem with an aging workforce — fewer and fewer young people are becoming farmers. Woerner says programs like FFA (Future Farmers of America) are instrumental in introducing kids to the industry at a young age. But even if more young people develop an interest in farming, there are other issues to contend with, like the issue of increasing costs of labor. Most farmers don’t get to set their own prices, which means they can’t offset the increased costs that come with New York’s increasing minimum wage, which Woerner says is driving more and more farmers out of business.
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long

If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
SHOPPING
94.3 Lite FM

These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State

Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy