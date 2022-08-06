A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. The violent incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush, police said. The 23-year-old woman was walking when a man allegedly came up to her from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.

