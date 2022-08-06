Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
Woman punches subway rider in the face, says ‘I hate Mexicans’ in Brooklyn attack: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said. She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a […]
NBC New York
NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops
A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
NBC New York
Woman Groped and Punched in Face While Walking Along Brooklyn Street: Police
A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. The violent incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush, police said. The 23-year-old woman was walking when a man allegedly came up to her from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
Man attacks woman, 80, unprovoked aboard Manhattan subway train, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man punched an 80-year-old woman repeatedly during an unprovoked attack aboard a subway train in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Tuesday. The suspect hit the victim multiple times in her head, back and shoulder while the two were aboard a northbound No. 6 train at the Lexington […]
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said, “Even the bars know the […]
City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
13-Year-Old Robbed at Gunpoint in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Brooklyn boy was robbed at gunpoint in July and...
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
NBC New York
6 Hurt as SUV Slams Into Line of People Waiting for Food, Smashes Salon: Cops
At least six people waiting in line for food were hurt when an SUV driver inadvertently accelerated and jumped a Bronx curb, slamming into a salon Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. Five of those hurt have serious injuries but are expected to be OK following the 12:15 p.m. accident at East...
Subway rider, 73, punched in face on Lower Manhattan train
A 73-year-old man was punched in the face aboard a Lower Manhattan subway train Sunday evening, police said. The victim was on a southbound 2 train at the Park Place station when another man slugged him, according to police.
Man accused of killing 8 people with truck in NYC terror attack will go to trial in October
Federal prosecutors say Sayfullo Saipov carried out the attack five years ago to become a member of ISIS.
NBC New York
NYPD Launches Pre-Dawn Raids in Fight Against Gangs and Gun Violence on Staten Island
A gang member opening fire on a rival as he gets his hair cut inside a salon. A woman in her 60s gunned down as she waits for a bus. Just two examples of gunfire and bloodshed in the New Brighton neighborhood on Staten Island that police say were orchestrated by gangs.
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
NBC New York
Manhattan Good Samaritan Shot Trying to Break Up Upper West Side Robbery
A Good Samaritan trying to break up a robbery on the Upper West Side was shot early Monday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a store near the corner of Broadway and 71st Street. Police said the location had recently been robbed, and so a 29-year-old man was hanging out with the store employee, a friend of his.
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
