ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NYC Pedestrian Knifed 15 Times in Unprovoked Attack: Cops

A 26-year-old man was stabbed more than 15 times in the chest and back in what police say was an unprovoked attack in the Bronx early Monday. According to the investigation, the victim was in front of a salon on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham around 4:30 a.m. Monday when two men approached him and knifed him without warning.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Groped and Punched in Face While Walking Along Brooklyn Street: Police

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. The violent incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush, police said. The 23-year-old woman was walking when a man allegedly came up to her from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Head Injuries#Violent Crime#Ems#Brookdale Hospital
PIX11

City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Manhattan Good Samaritan Shot Trying to Break Up Upper West Side Robbery

A Good Samaritan trying to break up a robbery on the Upper West Side was shot early Monday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a store near the corner of Broadway and 71st Street. Police said the location had recently been robbed, and so a 29-year-old man was hanging out with the store employee, a friend of his.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment  on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy