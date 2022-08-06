Read full article on original website
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
Michaela Walsh in dreamland after Northern Ireland enjoy boxing gold rush
It was a dream come true for Michaela Walsh as she won Commonwealth Games gold amid a dominant display from Northern Ireland in Sunday’s boxing finals.The nation won an incredible five gold medals across the day, with Dylan Eagleson kicking off the gold rush after beating Ghana’s Abraham Mensah in the morning.Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher were also victorious, but for siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh it was an extra special evening as they both took gold after falling short of the top prize at previous Commonwealth Games.Aidan Walsh upgraded his 2018 Gold Coast silver after winning against Mozambique’s Tiago...
Blind Ambition review – a fine vintage: four refugees become world-class sommeliers
Well-balanced documentary of four young men who escaped Zimbabwe’s crisis of 2008 to become entrants in France’s World Blind Wine Tasting Championships
Cricket-Boult released from NZ contract to spend more time at home
Aug 10 (Reuters) - World class fast bowler Trent Boult was released from his central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) at his own request on Wednesday so he can spend less time travelling and more time at home with his family.
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
FEI World Championships: Britain's Charlotte Fry wins world championship dressage gold
Britain's Charlotte Fry is the new dressage world champion after triumphing at the FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark. Her success in the individual grand prix special event came a day after helping GB win team silver. It is Britain's second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte...
Winter Sports: British alpine skiers criticise decision to remove funding
British alpine skiers have criticised the decision to remove the team from the World Class Programme funding. Skiing was one of eight sports to share £24.2m in funding from UK Sport before the 2026 Winter Games. However, GB Snowsport says alpine, cross-country and Para-nordic skiing have been deemed "not...
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord
LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League. Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).
Pokémon Announces New Chronicles to Debut at World Championships
The Pokémon Company announced today that a new content series, Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, will debut on Aug. 19 at the Pokémon World Championships in London. The series will then be released after the festivities, on Netflix for the entire world to see. The series concerns Ash, Pikachu,...
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic striker joins Mandurah City in Australia's third tier
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier. City say the 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season. Mandurah currently lie fourth in the Football West State...
British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A British woman earned a Guinness World Record when she ran 106 marathon distances on 106 consecutive days. Kate Jayden, 35, of Derbyshire, England, began running 26.2 miles every day on Dec. 31, 2021, and finished her endeavor on April 15 of this year. Guinness World...
Athletics-Polish world champion Fajdek to avoid flying after twice losing gear
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Poland's Tokyo Olympics hammer throw bronze medal Pawel Fajdek will travel to this month's European Championship in Munich, Germany, by car as the five times world champion is keen to avoid losing his gear for the third time by travelling by plane.
Man United register interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo - sources
Manchester United have registered their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, sources have told ESPN. Gakpo's representatives have been alerted to United's interest by recruitment staff at Old Trafford but the club have yet to submit a bid. - Gakpo, Saliba, Elliott: Who could be Europe's next breakout star?
Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources
Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
Leandro Lo: Funeral held for killed Jiu-Jitsu champion
Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, has been buried after he was shot in the head by a man in a club in São Paulo on Sunday. There were emotional scenes as friends and relatives gathered for the wake of Brazil's eight-time world champion.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix admits planned belly flop celebration was the 'perfect end' after becoming a double Commonwealth champion... with 17-year-old putting her First Dates father Fred in shade with three medals
Five days ago, she was a young diver only known because of her famous father. Now Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a double Commonwealth champion and a star in her own right. The 17-year-old has been the breakout English woman of these Games, with two gold medals and a silver. And the teenager's terrific twisting and tumbling has for once even put her celebrity dad Fred Sirieix – the French maitre d' on Channel 4's First Dates – in the shade.
Aberdeen woman wins world's hardest ultra triathlon in Norway
An Aberdeen woman has won one of the world's toughest ultra triathlons in Norway. The Norseman Xtreme Triathlon involves a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a marathon. Eilidh Prise qualified for the event, which doubles up as the XTri World Championships, after winning Scotland's Celtman event last year.
Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
