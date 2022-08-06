ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SPORTbible

Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken

Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
The Independent

Michaela Walsh in dreamland after Northern Ireland enjoy boxing gold rush

It was a dream come true for Michaela Walsh as she won Commonwealth Games gold amid a dominant display from Northern Ireland in Sunday’s boxing finals.The nation won an incredible five gold medals across the day, with Dylan Eagleson kicking off the gold rush after beating Ghana’s Abraham Mensah in the morning.Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher were also victorious, but for siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh it was an extra special evening as they both took gold after falling short of the top prize at previous Commonwealth Games.Aidan Walsh upgraded his 2018 Gold Coast silver after winning against Mozambique’s Tiago...
BBC

Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins

Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
BBC

Winter Sports: British alpine skiers criticise decision to remove funding

British alpine skiers have criticised the decision to remove the team from the World Class Programme funding. Skiing was one of eight sports to share £24.2m in funding from UK Sport before the 2026 Winter Games. However, GB Snowsport says alpine, cross-country and Para-nordic skiing have been deemed "not...
The Associated Press

Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League. Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).
dbltap.com

Pokémon Announces New Chronicles to Debut at World Championships

The Pokémon Company announced today that a new content series, Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles, will debut on Aug. 19 at the Pokémon World Championships in London. The series will then be released after the festivities, on Netflix for the entire world to see. The series concerns Ash, Pikachu,...
UPI News

British woman runs 106 marathons on 106 consecutive days

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A British woman earned a Guinness World Record when she ran 106 marathon distances on 106 consecutive days. Kate Jayden, 35, of Derbyshire, England, began running 26.2 miles every day on Dec. 31, 2021, and finished her endeavor on April 15 of this year. Guinness World...
ESPN

Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
BBC

Leandro Lo: Funeral held for killed Jiu-Jitsu champion

Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, has been buried after he was shot in the head by a man in a club in São Paulo on Sunday. There were emotional scenes as friends and relatives gathered for the wake of Brazil's eight-time world champion.
Daily Mail

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix admits planned belly flop celebration was the 'perfect end' after becoming a double Commonwealth champion... with 17-year-old putting her First Dates father Fred in shade with three medals

Five days ago, she was a young diver only known because of her famous father. Now Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a double Commonwealth champion and a star in her own right. The 17-year-old has been the breakout English woman of these Games, with two gold medals and a silver. And the teenager's terrific twisting and tumbling has for once even put her celebrity dad Fred Sirieix – the French maitre d' on Channel 4's First Dates – in the shade.
BBC

Aberdeen woman wins world's hardest ultra triathlon in Norway

An Aberdeen woman has won one of the world's toughest ultra triathlons in Norway. The Norseman Xtreme Triathlon involves a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a marathon. Eilidh Prise qualified for the event, which doubles up as the XTri World Championships, after winning Scotland's Celtman event last year.
The Associated Press

Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
SOCCER

