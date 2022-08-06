ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on murder charge in La Grange

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A La Grange man has been arrested and charged with murder in an incident that happened on Friday.

Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in reference to a person who had been shot. Deputies found Rashed Rashon Outlaw dead from a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, it was determined the suspect, Linwood Earl Moore, was still on the scene. He was taken into custody, arrested and charged with an open count of murder. He was being held at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under no bond.

    (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office photo)
    (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office photo)
    (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office photo)
    (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office photo)

“Our deputies arrived on scene within a couple minutes of the incident occurring and quickly identified a suspect,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “We know that suspect and victim were in an argument before the shooting, but it is unclear what the reasons were at this time. Our detectives are continuing the investigation through evidence examination and canvassing for witnesses.”

Ingram added that if anyone has information regarding this incident to call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 559-6118.

