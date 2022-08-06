Last week there was a beyond physical match-up between WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner, and you knew both stars were going to be sporting some bruises after the match. Unfortunately, it looks like there was also an injury, as during tonight's NXT it was revealed that Sikoa will be out for four to six weeks with what looks to be a knee injury. If Sikoa ends up being out several weeks, he will miss NXT Heatwave, which is unfortunate, as he had been on a roll with impressive matches over the past few months. We wish the star a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO