Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
John Laurinaitis Officially Fired by WWE
John Laurinaitis has officially been fired from the WWE, per a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson that dropped on Monday. Laurinaitis was implicated in the initial Wall Street Journal report that unveiled Vince McMahon allegedly paying $3 million to a former employee in order to keep an affair quiet. Laurinaitis, who at the time was still Head of Talent Relations, was quickly placed on administrative leave and Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named the new Head of Talent Relations in July. McMahon then announced his retirement from all positions within WWE in late July as more accusations and inquiries from the SEC and federal prosecutors began popping up.
Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return
Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
WWE Star Injury and Return Timeframe Revealed
Last week there was a beyond physical match-up between WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner, and you knew both stars were going to be sporting some bruises after the match. Unfortunately, it looks like there was also an injury, as during tonight's NXT it was revealed that Sikoa will be out for four to six weeks with what looks to be a knee injury. If Sikoa ends up being out several weeks, he will miss NXT Heatwave, which is unfortunate, as he had been on a roll with impressive matches over the past few months. We wish the star a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring soon.
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Another Former NXT Superstar
After taking over as Head of Creative for WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is quickly reshaping a large portion of the active roster, relying heavily on stars that shined under his tutelage during the beloved Black and Gold era of NXT. Dakota Kai and IYO Sky were brought back at SummerSlam, followed by a US Title push for Ciampa and the return of both Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Triple H is nowhere near finished with his aggressive roster moves, as WWE is continuing to look at bringing back talent that was released under the previous regime, including Dexter Lumis.
AEW Star Confirms They've Been Dealing With a Career-Threatening Back Injury
AEW's Malakai Black has only wrestled 17 matches since the start of 2022, the majority of which have been either six-man tag matches with The House of Black or tag team bouts alongside Brody King. It turns out the former champ has been dealing with a back injury that had him contemplating retirement. He posted a video to his TikTok this week explaining that it took a year of rehab for him to finally start recovering, sharing footage of his sumo deadlifting 365 pounds and undergoing dry needle acupuncture.
NXT Star Teases Jumping to WWE's Main Roster for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
WWE's Adam Pearce announced on Friday that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would be returning and that the winner of a tournament will be crowned the new champs. The former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, were suspended and stripped of the titles back in May after walking out on an episode of Raw over creative disputes (though there are already numerous reports that they're heading back to the company). WWE announced at the time that a tournament to crown new champions would take place, but updates about said tournament dried up almost immediately and the idea seemed to be scrapped.
Former WWE Women's Champion Thinks She's "Done" With Wrestling
One of the most successful wrestlers in recent memory might be hanging it up. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James is currently in her fourth stint with Impact Wrestling, recently reigning as Impact Knockouts World Champion. James carried that title with her to WWE, making an unprecedented appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble with another promotion's championship. Ms. Hardcore Country was dethroned this past March at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice, losing the title to Tasha Steelz. Since then, James has made appearances on Impact Wrestling television, but ultimately packed her bags on the July 14th edition of the show.
Conrad Thompson on How Vince McMahon and Tony Khan Signed Off on Ric Flair's Last Match Event
The Ric Flair's Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium during SummerSlam weekend had wrestlers from almost every major professional promotion in the world. The main event alone had two AEW stars and a WWE official working alongside Ric Flair for "The Nature Boy's" final professional wrestling match. Starrcast's Conrad Thompson, who booked the show, thanked both AEW's Tony Khan and Vince McMahon for their help in making the show a reality.
WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament Bracket Announced, NXT Stars Confirmed
WWE confirmed on Friday that, months after Sasha Banks and Naomi had been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships, a tournament to crown new champs would finally start on this week's Monday Night Raw. The Red Brand then kicked things off by unveiling the bracket for the tournament, confirming the eight teams that will be competing. Tonight's tournament match will see Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky face Tamina and Dana Brooke.
Will WWE Change the Main Event of Clash at the Castle?
WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on Sept. 3 marks the first time the promotion has run a major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom since 1992. The show is currently headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but an extra wrinkle was added in on last week's SmackDown when Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned. The two-time NXT Champion attacked McIntyre from behind, then indicated Reigns would be his next target. Reports have already popped up that Kross is now the No. 2 heel on SmackDown's internal roster behind Reigns and fans have started questioning if he will somehow be inserted into the title match.
WWE Fans Can't Help But Notice Bizarre Car Accident During Kevin Owens Promo
UPDATE: The car crash storyline mentioned in this article continued throughout Monday Night Raw, resulting in the surprising return of former NXT star Dexter Lumis. After the final match, police and arena security were seen taking Lumis away from ringside, indicating that he'd crashed the car and tried to storm the ring.
NXT's Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark Address WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament Team-Up
WWE revealed the full bracket for the Women's Tag Team Championships Tournament on this week's Monday Night Raw, and there was a surprising NXT team in the lineup. Amongst the Raw and SmackDown stars was the NXT team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, who weren't a tag team last time we checked. Ahead of tonight's NXT Lyons and Stark addressed their new team and inclusion in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and while they have their own goals in NXT, this was just too big an opportunity to pass up, and they look forward to being the unknown factor in the tournament.
WWE: Possible Injury Suffered at Saturday's Live Event in North Charleston
WWE hosted its latest Saturday Night's Main Event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday night. Fans who attended the event started reporting throughout the night that the Raw Women's Championship match had an issue when Carmella had to be helped to the back during a triple threat with current champion Bianca Belair and Asuka. The former women's champion spent a good chunk of the match rolling out of the ring to try and generate heat from the crowd, but after a backflip spot she rolled out of the ring once again and the referee threw up the "X" to signify an injury.
Ironheart Set Photos Confirm Major Marvel Villain Debut, Reveal First Look at Riri Williams' Armor
The Hood is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In new Ironheart set photos shared by JustJared on Monday, breakout star Anthony Ramos can be seen donning a look similar to that of Park Robbins, the mystical street-level Marvel baddie that's become a favorite in recent years. In addition to Ramos' confirmation—with any incredibly comic-accurate suit, nonetheless—Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams can be seen in her new Ironheart armor.
John Cena Confirms His Status From WWE Clash at the Castle
John Cena explained in his latest return to Monday Night Raw that he didn't know when he'd be back inside of a WWE ring again. That meant, despite there being plenty of speculation, he wasn't going to compete at SummerSlam in late July against Theory for the United States Championship. The Nashville show came and went without any appearance from the 16-time world champion, and it looks like that will be the case for Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3 as well.
Dragon Ball Super Explains What Makes Ultra Instinct's Black Form Different From Silver
Dragon Ball Super complicated things recently by revealing a new evolution of Goku's use of the Ultra Instinct form that kept his hair black, and the artist behind the manga has explained how this version of Ultra Instinct is different from the Silver haired version! The Granolah the Survivor arc saw Goku unleash various variations of his Ultra Instinct form as his mastery and experimentation with it continues to result in different forms that allow him to boost himself in different ways for different occasions. But it turns out there is a lot more nuance to these variations than fans might have expected at first.
