Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy sitting on bench after Erik ten Hag made bold call in first match in charge
CRISTIANO RONALDO started the new season on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton - and looked far from happy. New boss Erik ten Hag left the star out of his starting XI for today's clash at Old Trafford - his first competitive match in charge of the club - and it backfired as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Yardbarker
Christophe Galtier Reacts to Lionel Messi Bicycle Kick Goal, Performance Against Clermont
Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier opened the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season with his first win leading the capital club. Les Parisiens secured a 5-0 win over Clermont Foot 63 on Saturday at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied, thanks to the brace from Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old hit the ground running, scoring a...
Adrien Rabiot ‘believes he’s sure to start in weak Man Utd midfield as he seeks transfer to make France World Cup squad’
ADRIEN RABIOT believes he is sure to start in Manchester United's "weak midfield" as he bids to make France's World Cup squad, according to reports. The 27-year-old appears to be drawing closer to a move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to beef up his under-fire midfield. Fred...
Yardbarker
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Yardbarker
Real Madrid confirm UEFA Super Cup plans
Real Madrid kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a UEFA Cup Final showdown up against Eintracht Frankfurt. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners taking on Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s charges have endured a mixed preseason, with...
UEFA・
ESPN
Man United contact Juventus about Adrien Rabiot - sources
Manchester United have made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources told ESPN. United believe the Serie A side are willing to let Rabiot leave and sources told ESPN the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong Scores And Makes Incredible Run And Pass For Barcelona
Frenkie De Jong scored and made a fantastic run and pass for Barcelona during a match, amid his links with Manchester United. The Dutchman has been linked with The Red Devils all summer, particularly since it became clear that Erik Ten Hag would be the new boss - who worked with him at AFC Ajax until he moved in 2019.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Yardbarker
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Yardbarker
Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid
Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona
Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia. Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS・
