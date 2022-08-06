ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Real Madrid confirm UEFA Super Cup plans

Real Madrid kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a UEFA Cup Final showdown up against Eintracht Frankfurt. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners taking on Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s charges have endured a mixed preseason, with...
UEFA
ESPN

Man United contact Juventus about Adrien Rabiot - sources

Manchester United have made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources told ESPN. United believe the Serie A side are willing to let Rabiot leave and sources told ESPN the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia. Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz...
SOCCER
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS

