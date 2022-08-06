ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEC TV-10

Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
Daily Messenger

Changes may come to Canandaigua's trash pickup

CANANDAIGUA — For several reasons — including the safety of city workers — Canandaigua City Council is weighing a change in how trash is picked up. Councilmembers on Tuesday night may vote on spending $467,135 to purchase new garbage and recycling toters, as well as a public engagement effort that includes information on the program.
wxxinews.org

New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team

There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Daily Messenger

Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake

RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Homecare Company to Pay Back Wages for Missed Overtime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Nearly 300 employees of a Rochester-based homecare company are getting back wages after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they weren’t given overtime pay that they were legally entitled to. The U.S. Department of Labor says TruCare Connections misapplied state law when...
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
13 WHAM

Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

