WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
WHEC TV-10
Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
Monroe County executive Adam Bello announces service to properly dispose of vape devices
City officials advise the public that these devices should be handled with nitrile or latex gloves and should be delivered to the eco-park in a leak-proof container — with leaking cartridges being kept in a sealable bag.
Pembroke family’s insurance claim denied as house continues cracking
A family in Pembroke is trying to figure out how they'll cover the loss of their home as the foundation continues to crack.
Changes may come to Canandaigua's trash pickup
CANANDAIGUA — For several reasons — including the safety of city workers — Canandaigua City Council is weighing a change in how trash is picked up. Councilmembers on Tuesday night may vote on spending $467,135 to purchase new garbage and recycling toters, as well as a public engagement effort that includes information on the program.
Rochester homecare business erroneously violates labor laws, owes 2 years overtime
TruCare now owes over $228,000 in back pay to employees who worked between 40 and 44 hours and did not receive overtime.
wxxinews.org
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team
There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
Engineers, geologists investigate cracks in the ground and foundation of home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A technical and scientific investigation is underway in a Genesee County community to find out why large cracks are appearing in the ground and the foundation of at least one expert and officials in the town of Pembroke are trying to figure out how this might impact other homes as well.
“Prevention, intervention, and suppression”: Mayor Evans provides update on gun violence emergency order
Nearly 20 days have passed since the mayor declared a gun violence state of emergency. In that time, the city has seen five homicides.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
Newark residents experience water outage due to water main break; Board of Education declares citywide emergency
Many Newark residents are currently experiencing a water outage due to a water main break, which is especially dangerous on one of the hottest days of the year.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Homecare Company to Pay Back Wages for Missed Overtime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Nearly 300 employees of a Rochester-based homecare company are getting back wages after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they weren’t given overtime pay that they were legally entitled to. The U.S. Department of Labor says TruCare Connections misapplied state law when...
Geneva Congressional Candidate to Visit Penn Yan Tuesday
One of the two Republican candidates seeking the party nomination to represent the newly redesigned 24th Congressional District in 2023 will be making a stop in Penn Yan Tuesday. Mario Fratto will be at Keuka Candy Emporium on Main Street starting at 6. Fratto will be holding a town hall...
Images from Demolished Varick Property Dispute Claims It Was Lived In
The war of words, and now pictures, continues within the Cayuga Indian Nation. On its website yesterday, the Cayuga Nation posted Cayuga Nation Police body camera pictures from inside the Varick home demolished last week. The website says the home was vacant in the days leading up to the demolition.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
Irondequoit man accused in gruesome murder of girlfriend returns to court
The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
