Elections

Cara Mund announces bid for Congress

By Joe Rinaldi
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — It’s official, Cara Mund is throwing her hat in the ring and announces her bid to run for a seat in Congress.

According to her Facebook page, Mund wrote, “On the 57th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, I am proud to announce that I am seeking to be North Dakota’s first female in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Cara Mund was Miss North Dakota in 2017 and Miss America in 2018.

She graduated from Brown University in 2016 and Harvard Law School in 2022.

From August to December 2016, she interned for Senator John Hoeven (R) North Dakota in Washington D.C., and always said she had an interest in politics.

Mund says she needs to gather 1,000 signatures to run for Congress. She plans to run as an Independent.

