WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester will move to its new home on Aug. 8 inside a former supermarket at Southwest Commons plaza. The RMV is moving the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The RMV initially planned the move to take place last fall. MassDOT signed a lease agreement in early 2021 for the space.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO