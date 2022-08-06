Read full article on original website
Police Officers, Civilians from Charlton and Dudley Recognized for Fire Rescue
DUDLEY - Dudley Police Officer Ryan Daniels and Charlton Police Officers Timothy Bullock, and Anthony Fitzherbert and Jacqueline Carter, were recognized on Wednesday by Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. for their efforts during a house fire in March. At around 5:45 PM on March 24, the Dudley police...
Worcester Police Announce Passing of K9 Ace
WORCESTER - On Friday, the Worcester Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, who had retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Ace was the partner of Sgt. Joseph Francese since 2018. Ace was certified in patrol and narcotics detection, according to...
Worcester Animal Rescue League Rescuing 20 Pit Bulls, Needs Donations
WORCESTER - The Worcester Animal Rescue League is taking in 20 pit bulls from a local cruelty case and needs help with some donations. dry and wet dog food (Purina ONE is the preferable brand) soft dog treats. dog enrichment toys (Benebones, Jolly Balls and other durable dog toys) comforters,...
New York-Style Deli Opening in Fall on Highland Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Helfand’s, a New York-style deli, is opening on Highland Street in Worcester in the former home of the Sahara restaurant. Although there’s no opening date announced for the deli yet, representatives from Helfand’s will go before the Worcester License Commission on Thursday to get a common victualer license.
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
Vigil Held for Victims of July 23 Fatal Crash, Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - In the aftermath of the July 23 crash which killed a 13-year-old girl and put four other juveniles in the hospital, members of the community held a vigil on Saturday night at the spot of the tragic accident at the intersection of Chandler Street and Main Street to mourn the victims.
Neighborhood Watch Meetings In Worcester - August 2022
The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods and to share any concerns or questions they may have. There are over 50 Neighborhood Watch Groups in Worcester. Meetings are held regularly — often once a...
Heat Advisory in Effect for Worcester Area Thursday and Friday
WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Worcester area starting Thursday morning and into Friday night. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s on both days with a heat index of 104 degrees. The Heat Advisory is in effect starting at 11 AM on Thursday to 8 PM on Friday.
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Rifle After Standoff
WORCESTER - Worcester Police officers arrested Edward Kloucek, 50, of East Kendall Street, after a standoff on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, around 9:30 AM, officers possessed an arrest warrant for Kloucek, who refused to open the door at his home. Officers had information that Kloucek had a rifle, even though he didn't have a license to carry a firearm.
Worcester RMV Moves to Southwest Commons Plaza on Monday
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester will move to its new home on Aug. 8 inside a former supermarket at Southwest Commons plaza. The RMV is moving the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The RMV initially planned the move to take place last fall. MassDOT signed a lease agreement in early 2021 for the space.
Tractor Trailer Carrying Bananas Rolls Over on I-290 Off Ramp in Auburn
AUBURN - A tractor trailer carrying bananas rolled over on the I-290 East off-ramp at Exit 12 in Auburn. There are no injuries reported. The exit ramp was closed for around an hour while the Auburn Fire Dept., Massachusetts State Police and other safety personnel were on scene to clear the ramp. Direnzo Towing & Recovery vehicles were on scene to move the tractor trailer.
'Rum Hill Avenue' Development Planned off Plantation Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A proposed subdivision off of Plantation Street in Worcester includes eight duplexes or split townhouses and two single-family homes, creating a new city street, Rum Hill Avenue. The site for the proposed 18-lot development is 149 Plantation St., a three-acre lot running aside LaPierre Street with the rear...
7 Multi-Unit Properties Off Pleasant Street in Worcester Bought for $4.65 Million
WORCESTER - Seven properties with 28 units on Pleasant Street in Worcester sold for $4.65 million. The properties at 831 Pleasant St., 5 Richmond Ave., 9 Richmond Ave. and four properties on Ureco Terrace are included in the sale. The properties total over 30,500 square feet on one acre. Dorel...
Police Investigating Fatal Crash at Chandler and Main in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a major collision at the intersection of Main Street and Chandler Street in Worcester on Saturday night involving a stolen vehicle and two other vehicles, resulting in one death and several serious injuries. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 9:30 PM, officers witnessed a...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Boston man who stopped for coffee also bought $1 million lottery ticket
When a Boston man stopped for coffee at a gas station in July, he also decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was worth $1 million. On July 26, Howard Montgomery claimed a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game, the lottery said.
First of 100 New School Buses Arrive in Worcester on Wednesday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Schools received the first of 100 new school buses for the school system's new school bus operation on Wednesday. The buses were assembled and delivered from Tulsa, Okla. The school system is no longer using Durham School Services to provide bus service and will operate...
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Places To Get Gas In Worcester This Weekend
1. Gulf - 466 Lincoln St. and Beverly Road. 3. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff.
Report: 5 Apartments at Mill Street Complex Structurally Unsound
WORCESTER - Insurance companies and engineering experts will investigate the cause of a roof collapse at a Mill Street apartment complex earlier this month, according to the City of Worcester. All 32 units at the Pond View apartment homes at 267 Mill St. were evacuated on July 15 after a...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 8
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
