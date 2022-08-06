ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Announce Passing of K9 Ace

WORCESTER - On Friday, the Worcester Police Department announced the passing of K9 Ace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, who had retired earlier this year after being diagnosed with kidney disease. Ace was the partner of Sgt. Joseph Francese since 2018. Ace was certified in patrol and narcotics detection, according to...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash

WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Rifle After Standoff

WORCESTER - Worcester Police officers arrested Edward Kloucek, 50, of East Kendall Street, after a standoff on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, around 9:30 AM, officers possessed an arrest warrant for Kloucek, who refused to open the door at his home. Officers had information that Kloucek had a rifle, even though he didn't have a license to carry a firearm.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester RMV Moves to Southwest Commons Plaza on Monday

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester will move to its new home on Aug. 8 inside a former supermarket at Southwest Commons plaza. The RMV is moving the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The RMV initially planned the move to take place last fall. MassDOT signed a lease agreement in early 2021 for the space.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Tractor Trailer Carrying Bananas Rolls Over on I-290 Off Ramp in Auburn

AUBURN - A tractor trailer carrying bananas rolled over on the I-290 East off-ramp at Exit 12 in Auburn. There are no injuries reported. The exit ramp was closed for around an hour while the Auburn Fire Dept., Massachusetts State Police and other safety personnel were on scene to clear the ramp. Direnzo Towing & Recovery vehicles were on scene to move the tractor trailer.
AUBURN, MA
