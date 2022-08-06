Read full article on original website
Bare Shelf Biden
2d ago
There are many videos of a stock 1991 GMC Syclone beating Vipers, Corvettes, Ferraris, Mustangs, etc. Why wasn't the Syclone mentioned?
2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang?
The Kia Stinger is a quick car with room for the family. However, how its not quite as quick as another affordable performance car, a Ford Mustang. The post Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
10 Hot GM Muscle Cars for Sale! Chevelles, GTOs and Other A-bodies
Please forgive us if any of this sounds familiar: The General Motors intermediate A-body platform built between 1964 and 1972 was pivotal in spawning the muscle car movement of the 1960s. While efforts by Ford and Chrysler played very important supporting roles, GM led the pack with the quartet of Chevrolet Malibu/Chevelle, Pontiac Tempest/GTO, Olds F-85/4-4-2, and Buick Skylark/GS. The GM A-body was perfect for hot-rodders. Its body-on-frame construction, light weight, low cost, and impressive offering of powerplants came at the right time for a new generation of baby boomers looking for mobility—and fun!
Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Muscle Cars
If you want some fuel efficiency in your muscle cars, you have a few options. The top five most fuel efficient muscle cars include the Ford Mustang EcoBoost. The post Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Muscle Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing
We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
Burt Reynolds Trans Am From Hooper
This fiery red Trans Am is a raunchy racer with a passion for speed. We all know the Burt Reynolds Trans Am from the Smokey And The Bandit movie from the late 1970s. However, there was another second-generation Firebird whose striking appearance stunned the audience everywhere. That vehicle was from a film called Hooper, a tribute to stuntmen and women around the time with a heavy focus on wild automotive antics. Instead of a sleek black Trans Am, this film featured a bright and boastful Firebird with a red paint job and a massive jet afterburner sticking out of the back bumper.
nextbigfuture.com
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers
The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
MotorBiscuit
