KARK
Tuesday Morning WebCast: Rain and thunderstorms likely today
Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are expected through the morning and Noon hour. This afternoon, thunderstorms will likely get stronger and more numerous. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. There’s a good chance of rain Wednesday too, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday. Be alerted...
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; What does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
KARK
Monday’s MidDay WebCast: 60% chance of rain this afternoon
As temperatures climb into the mid-90s this afternoon, the showers and thunderstorms that are developing should help cool it off a little. Little Rock will have a high of 94° and has a 60% chance of rain. Rain is most likely in the 3-5 PM time period this afternoon.
KARK
Monday Morning WebCast: Rain and thunderstorms are likely today and possible through Thursday
Our Monday is starting in the mid and upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. Before rain starts, Little Rock will likely hit a high of 94°. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely in the middle and end of the afternoon. There’s a...
Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans and fire danger
Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us.
Kait 8
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
talkbusiness.net
State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers
Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
KATV
Small earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas Monday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Mississippi County, as reported by our news content partners at KAIT 8 News. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Garland County in central Arkansas Northeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lofton to Rockwell to near Hot Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Malvern Mountain Pine... Rockport Lonsdale... Hot Springs Memorial Field Meyers... Rockwell Hot Springs National Park... Magnet Cove Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Sunshine... Royal Lake Catherine State Park... Gulpha Gorge Hempwallace... Pearcy Crystal Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AdWeek
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gravel Ridge, or over Little Rock AFB, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Little Rock AFB... North Little Rock Airport Protho Junction... Gibson Lakewood... Gravel Ridge Sylvan Hills... Meto McAlmont... South Bend Olmstead... Camp Robinson Baucum... Macon Rose City... Indian Hills HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
kuaf.com
Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs
This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
Record rainfall trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers.
KARK
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes. To assist with that need, First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with Clear The Shelters this Saturday to help out furry friends in need. KARK’s Hunter Hoagland sat...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
Comments / 2