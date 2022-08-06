ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Tuesday Morning WebCast: Rain and thunderstorms likely today

Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are expected through the morning and Noon hour. This afternoon, thunderstorms will likely get stronger and more numerous. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. There’s a good chance of rain Wednesday too, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday. Be alerted...
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Aug. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
talkbusiness.net

State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers

Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Garland County in central Arkansas Northeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lofton to Rockwell to near Hot Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Malvern Mountain Pine... Rockport Lonsdale... Hot Springs Memorial Field Meyers... Rockwell Hot Springs National Park... Magnet Cove Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Sunshine... Royal Lake Catherine State Park... Gulpha Gorge Hempwallace... Pearcy Crystal Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
AdWeek

Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gravel Ridge, or over Little Rock AFB, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Sherwood... Jacksonville Little Rock AFB... North Little Rock Airport Protho Junction... Gibson Lakewood... Gravel Ridge Sylvan Hills... Meto McAlmont... South Bend Olmstead... Camp Robinson Baucum... Macon Rose City... Indian Hills HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE

