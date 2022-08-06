Read full article on original website
Why You Shouldn't Cut The Root Off When Chopping Onions
The onion is a very versatile vegetable. It comes in different colors and is edible both raw and cooked, while also delivering a lot of flavor to some of our favorite dishes. It can be cut and cooked many different ways, creating a different experience for the eater each time. There's so many unique ways to cook an onion that it's hard to know what onions you should really be cooking with and how onion types differ from each other.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Eat This: Salmon With Mushroom Sauce
Few foods are naturally rich in vitamin D, but fish and mushrooms can be a good source. Below is a recipe to try if you’d like a dinner-time boost of this beneficial vitamin. Salmon with Mushroom Sauce. (modified from thekitchn.com) Ingredients:. • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets. • 1...
Vegan Green Bean Casserole: Recipes Worth Cooking
I know, green beans aren’t for everyone. But I personally love them—especially in green bean casseroles. In my eyes, the ultimate vegan green bean casserole strikes a balance between soft and crisp, with a nice amount of creamy filling. This recipe takes 25 minutes to prep. and 30...
Learn how to make dodo (fried plantains)
BY Recipe: Dodo. Dodo can work for kids, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required. Plantain is a fruit and has many health benefits. Total time: 25-35minutes.
The Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks, According to True Cheeseheads
Who knows cheese better than Wisconsinites? Our team of pro cooks and resident cheeseheads sampled cheese sticks in a blind test to find the best frozen mozzarella sticks on the market. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy...
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
Trader Joe’s Is Selling Pineapple Plants
You don’t need to walk into the produce section of Trader Joe’s to stumble upon a pineapple right now. The grocery store is currently selling Pineapple Bromeliad plants in the garden center and these houseplants are one of the coolest Trader Joe’s has sold yet. Pineapple Bromeliad...
How to Boil Lobster Tails, According to a Chef
A chef shares how to cook 4-ounce lobster tails and how long to boil them for. Making lobster tails is a beginner-friendly way to enjoy this delicacy at home.
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
Why You Should Be Buying the ‘Ugliest’ Watermelon You Can Find, According to a Food Expert
When shopping for fruits and veggies, how many of us look and linger for as long as needed to find the most visually appealing produce available? I know I can’t be the only one; after all, there are a handful of food brands built around the very premise of giving “ugly” produce a fighting chance on the market. (And all this time, we thought that the dating market was too selective!)
Acquacotta: Rachel Roddy’s recipe for vegetable broth with poached eggs
Mary Eaton was from Bungay in Suffolk. It is her 1823 recipe for Vegetable Water Soup that Florence White included in her practical cookery book, Good Things in England. Half a cabbage, four carrots, two parsnips, two onions, three turnips, celery and parsley root, white beet, chervil and half a pint of peas are tied up in linen, then boiled, before being chopped up and served in the broth. The recipe doesn’t mention eggs or bread, but there is a good chance they were added. Meanwhile, in Maremma, a geographical area that straddles south-west Tuscany and parts of northern Lazio, similar soups are called acquacotta, or cooked water.
How to Ripen Pears So They’re Ready to Eat
Sweet, succulent and refreshing—a ripe pear is a thing of beauty. Unripe pears, on the other hand, are not nearly as rewarding. Fortunately, our guide on how to ripen pears will spare you the disappointment of biting into a rock-hard, flavorless piece of fruit. Pears are one of very...
EASY SAUSAGE SPINACH BAKE
This easy sausage spinach bake makes the perfect weeknight dinner. It’s also a great dish to take to a potluck. It’s full of so many delicious ingredients. Sausage, spinach, seasonings, alfredo sauce, cheese…it has it all! You can add our garlic cheese biscuits, and you’ll have a fabulous dinner.
Microgreens Are Small in Size but Big on Flavor and Nutrition—Here's How to Use Them in Your Cooking
They seem to be ubiquitous in trendy restaurants these days, but what are microgreens? Think of them like the shoots of salad vegetables picked after the first few leaves have developed, says chef François Payard. Microgreens is a marketing term used to describe a growing category of young, tender, edible varieties of vegetables and herbs. Micro broccoli, micro wasabi mustard, micro kale, and micro watercress are all common varieties of microgreens. They're larger than sprouts and smaller than baby vegetables. Microgreens can be grown indoors in very shallow soil. In fact, many home chefs and professionals may take to tending and harvesting a windowsill microgreen garden themselves for peak freshness.
