Excited but nervous: EISD gets new school year underway

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of kids around our area are back home now after attending their first day of school. Both the Edgewood and South San districts started up Monday. With a brand new school year comes a lot of emotions. Whether it be happiness to send the kids off,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k

SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Spurs Give hosts free back to school bash

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, Spurs Give is hosting a back to school event at the AT&T Center that is sure to be a hit with parents, students and teachers. The event will provide free resources to everyone in the community for all their back to school needs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission

The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival returns in September

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all music lovers!. Mark your calendar for next month as the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive festival returns downtown. The festival will run Friday, Sep. 23 and Saturday, Sep. 24. This year, a Thursday night kickoff party is also being added. Jazz talent from around San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers

Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
THREE RIVERS, TX
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts. The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code “SUMMER 22” at checkout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Education
SLOW DOWN: Back to school means driving safe around school zones

SAN ANTONIO - Two more school districts in our area - Pleasanton Independent School District and Natalia ISD - are heading back to school on Tuesday. And as more and more children head back to school. we will start to see those flashing lights in school zones, which means slow down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

