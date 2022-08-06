Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
This businessman is giving away millions in San Antonio
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
foxsanantonio.com
Schools debut calming corners, mental health check-ins as student needs grow
SAN ANTONIO—It's a far cry from what many of us remember a school classroom looking like. Ocean sounds playing on a stereo in the corner, a rug with two large beanbags on the floor, and the lights dimmed or covered with scenes of a sandy beach. Calming rooms are...
foxsanantonio.com
Excited but nervous: EISD gets new school year underway
SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of kids around our area are back home now after attending their first day of school. Both the Edgewood and South San districts started up Monday. With a brand new school year comes a lot of emotions. Whether it be happiness to send the kids off,...
KENS 5
'Don't be nervous' | South San Antonio 4th grader gives advice ahead of school year
Noah missed the last couple of weeks of the previous school year due to health concerns. Now, he's back and excited to learn.
foxsanantonio.com
Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k
SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
foxsanantonio.com
Spurs Give hosts free back to school bash
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, Spurs Give is hosting a back to school event at the AT&T Center that is sure to be a hit with parents, students and teachers. The event will provide free resources to everyone in the community for all their back to school needs.
foxsanantonio.com
Celebrate the launch of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas
SAN ANTONIO - Grab your friends and family for a beary special evening at the Towers of the Americas Build-A-Bear Workshop launch party!. It's happening on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tower of the Americas. All are invited to celebrate the new Build-A-Bear Workshop by making...
flicksandfood.com
The Great Heat Wave Prompts Unlimited Water Park Fun Admission
The Great Heat Wave in Texas has Sparked Schlitterbahn Waterparks to Offer Unlimited Admission Through End of 2022 Season. The Great Heat Wave is here! With no relief from the hot temperatures in sight, Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston is announcing today that they are offering unlimited admission the rest of the 2022 season with the purchase of a 2023 season pass.
foxsanantonio.com
The 39th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival returns in September
SAN ANTONIO - Calling all music lovers!. Mark your calendar for next month as the 39th Annual Jazz’SAlive festival returns downtown. The festival will run Friday, Sep. 23 and Saturday, Sep. 24. This year, a Thursday night kickoff party is also being added. Jazz talent from around San Antonio...
foxsanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
foxsanantonio.com
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer
As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts. The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code “SUMMER 22” at checkout.
foxsanantonio.com
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
foxsanantonio.com
SLOW DOWN: Back to school means driving safe around school zones
SAN ANTONIO - Two more school districts in our area - Pleasanton Independent School District and Natalia ISD - are heading back to school on Tuesday. And as more and more children head back to school. we will start to see those flashing lights in school zones, which means slow down.
foxsanantonio.com
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into town this week
SAN ANTONIO - Keep your eye out for this on the road! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week. The 27-foot hotdog on wheels will be at the following locations:. August 11th. Walmart 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1515 N. Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas.
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
