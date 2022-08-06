Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail 00:24

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.

Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.

It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.

Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.