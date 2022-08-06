Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's fall 'run-on' tryouts to begin on Aug. 11
Penn State football’s annual “run-on tryouts” are almost here, with the first informational meeting starting on August 11 at 4 p.m. These tryouts open the possibility for students to join the team as a walk-on, in other words a player who receives no scholarship or aid. Some...
Digital Collegian
New Kids on the Block | Penn State football freshmen with the best chance to contribute in 2022
Playing college-level football straight out of high school isn’t easy, but the in-season adjustment of competing at a higher level will likely be the reality for a few Penn State true freshmen. According to 247Sports, the Nittany Lions’ incoming freshman class ranked No. 6 in the country with three...
Digital Collegian
4-star edge prospect TJ Parker decommits from Penn State football
One of Penn State’s top 2023 recruits has decommitted from the program. 4-star edge TJ Parker will reopen his recruitment, On3 Sports announced Tuesday. Parker, a native of Phenix City, Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions on June 21. Another Alabama native, 4-star DB DaKaari Nelson, followed later that...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football enters rare air in 2022 with questions, unproven talent at linebacker spot
There are always a fair amount of question marks when a team starts fall camp; Penn State is no different in 2022. Chiefly among them, according to James Franklin on Saturday, are the special teams units, the offensive line and the linebacker room. Special teams and the offensive line have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Previewing special teams, are Penn State football commits leaving due to NIL? | The 1-0 Podcast
This week in “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph discuss Penn State football losing another commit in TJ Parker. The duo assess how the loss of Parker impacts the team going forward and the overall state of the 2023 recruiting class before raising the question of how much of an impact NIL is having on lost recruits.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Cornerback room still loaded with depth after strong 2021 season
Penn State’s secondary was one of the weaker spots on the defense a couple of years ago, but now with added depth, it’s shown major improvement, especially at cornerback. The blue and white usually plays with two corners on the field but will go to nickel sometimes depending on the situation.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball releases full nonconference schedule ahead of upcoming season
Penn State announced its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning. While many contests were previously announced or leaked, this full slate is straight from the source. The blue and white begins its season against Winthrop Nov. 7, and plays its last nonconference regular-season game at home versus Delaware...
Digital Collegian
Checking in | How former Penn State women’s soccer stars are faring at the next level
Penn State has a long history of success, not just at the collegiate level, but also when it comes to developing players for the next level. Former Nittany Lions have gone on to represent multiple countries and professional clubs. Take a look at a few who've made a recent impact on their current squads.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College the week of August 8
Even as the summer nears its end, there are still many ways to enjoy State College this week — with various educational opportunities and live musical events. 6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the West Virginia Black Bears at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring dogs to the game as part of the team’s third “Bark in the Park” promotion.
Digital Collegian
Road work, lane closures to take place around State College
For drivers in State College, there will be different traffic restrictions to watch out for in the coming few days. At the intersection of Allen Street and Easterly Parkway, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until August 12. This will likely cause lane shifts to be...
Comments / 0