State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football's fall 'run-on' tryouts to begin on Aug. 11

Penn State football's annual "run-on tryouts" are almost here, with the first informational meeting starting on August 11 at 4 p.m. These tryouts open the possibility for students to join the team as a walk-on, in other words a player who receives no scholarship or aid. Some...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

4-star edge prospect TJ Parker decommits from Penn State football

One of Penn State's top 2023 recruits has decommitted from the program. 4-star edge TJ Parker will reopen his recruitment, On3 Sports announced Tuesday. Parker, a native of Phenix City, Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions on June 21. Another Alabama native, 4-star DB DaKaari Nelson, followed later that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Things to do at Penn State, in State College the week of August 8

Even as the summer nears its end, there are still many ways to enjoy State College this week — with various educational opportunities and live musical events. 6:35 p.m. — The State College Spikes will take on the West Virginia Black Bears at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring dogs to the game as part of the team's third "Bark in the Park" promotion.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Road work, lane closures to take place around State College

For drivers in State College, there will be different traffic restrictions to watch out for in the coming few days. At the intersection of Allen Street and Easterly Parkway, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until August 12. This will likely cause lane shifts to be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

