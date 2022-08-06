Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota's Chief Engineer Wanted A Diesel Tundra
The old Toyota Tundra was getting long in the tooth. But when Toyota unveiled a new one, it didn't just shift the bar for the Japanese automaker, it completely reset our expectations. In one fell swoop, Toyota's F-150 rival had moved to a modular platform and adopted turbochargers, hybridization, and coil spring suspension at all corners.
1935 Ford Woodie Wagon Selling At No Reserve
Add this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon to your collection…. In 1929, Ford’s Model A station wagon began a trend in the automotive industry that ended up lasting for decades. The wood bodied wagon, or Woodie, became an icon that nearly every automaker in the industry would try to replicate but no one was able to pull it off quite like the original. Currently on Bring A Trailer, this 1935 Ford Woodie Wagon is a great example of these cars.
New MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Coming With Yoke Steering Wheel
British automaker MG wants to pull off the (almost) impossible by developing a lightweight, fun-to-drive roadster that runs on electric power alone. It's a tough ask considering the weight of battery packs, but the electric MG Cyberster is happening. We saw it in some futuristic design sketches back in 2020, and it was no less jaw-dropping when revealed in concept form at the Auto Shanghai Show last year. With Lamborghini-like scissor doors, MG has now teased what looks to be the production-bound Cyberster in a new video. Not only do those doors appear to make it onto the production model, but there are several other surprises too.
Driven: 2023 BMW iX M60 Is The Ultimate Luxury Machine
'The Ultimate Driving Machine' is a pretty great slogan, but it's created a constant problem for BMW. If the company produces anything less than a perfect driver's car, it gets criticized to the point of becoming an internet meme. No vehicle in recent memory has met the ire of online comment sections quite like the 2023 BMW iX. Introduced last year as BMW's first mainstream electric SUV in the US (the iX3 was not sold here), the iX looks fit to battle other luxury EVs such as the Audi e-Tron, Tesla Model X, and upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. But you may not know it from the mean comments scattered around the internet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase
The 2023 Genesis G90 is looking to be one of the most impressive luxury cars. This new sedan will impress, even with a price increase! The post The 2023 Genesis G90 is Still a Bargain Even With a Price Increase appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive?
Find out why the most expensive 2022 Ford F-150 trim costs so much money. The post Which 2022 Ford F-150 Trim Is Most Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
A Celebration of the Motorcycle Sidecar
For many years, the motorcycle sidecar combination was the mainstay of a family’s means of transport, before the small car became popular in the post-war years. They can still be bought new and can be either the most frightening or exhilarating thing to ride in. Here, we celebrate the humble sidecar with some interesting facts.
LEAKED: Polestar 3 Details Show It Will Be Serious Threat To Tesla
Polestar 1 production was limited to just 1,500 models, which means the only car you can currently buy from the Swedish brand is the Polestar 2 EV crossover. It desperately needs to branch out, but thankfully the Polestar 3 is inching closer to dealership floors. While Polestar has been quite...
Kia Spied Testing Hot EV9 With Recaro Seats And Roll Cage
Kia's EV9 has been spied doing laps around the Nurburgring. The test mule is equipped with a roll cage and bucket seats. We doubt any Telluride SUV owner has ever taken their three-row crossover to the Nurburgring race track in Germany, but that hasn't stopped Kia from taking its latest electric vehicle to the legendary Green Hell.
Mercedes-AMG Reveals Supercar-Inspired Carbon Fiber Speaker Box
The world of automotive merchandising is perpetually expanding, and brands from Modena to Stuttgart, from Tokyo to Detroit, all want a piece of the pie. Ferrari is arguably the best self-marketing automaker out there, but Mercedes is pretty adept at parting fans from their hard-earned cash too. The latest such...
Lamborghinis Will Have Loud Combustion Engines For Many Years To Come
Lamborghini is preparing for an electric future but has no plans to abandon the combustion engine just yet. In fact, the Raging Bull is already working on solutions to guarantee its longevity for many years to come. Speaking with TechCrunch, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann doesn't see the supercar maker as...
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Big Price Increase And More Range
Existing reservations will honor the previous pricing. Ford has officially revealed pricing for the 2023 F-150 Lightning, and the news isn't great. "Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the F-150 Lightning for the first time since it was revealed in May 2021 and has honored MSRP for all customer orders to date. Due to significant material cost increases and other factors, Ford has adjusted MSRP starting with the opening of the next wave of F-150 Lightning orders," the company said in a press release.
Driven: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Is An Engineering Marvel
The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette has been with us for a few years, but it has somehow eluded this reviewer until now. That means you're getting a fresh view of one of the most important sports cars to hit the road this century. Chevrolet has built a mid-engined sports car without compromising on using traditional Corvette V8 power for a starting price of $64,200. If the performance were only middling for a mid-engined car while being reliable and relatively inexpensive to maintain, that would still be one hell of a feat of cost-based engineering. Except the Corvette Stingray isn't middling in performance, and we know GM LT engines are solid and reliable performers. In one package, you have the looks of a European supercar, the sound and reliability of iconic Chevy muscle, and performance to match both facets, all at the price of a luxury midsize sedan.
Ferrari Recalls Every Car Since 2005, Cybertruck Won't Be Cheap, Polestar 3 Details Leaked: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to both a new week and a new edition of our automotive news recap, Cold Start. Since our last roundup on Friday, we've learned that there will be a faster version of the Audi RS6 soon. We've also discovered that the Subaru Outback is the only midsize car to pass a new IIHS safety test and the first Rimac Nevera customer car has been delivered as McLaren starts modifying the classic SLR for its richest customers.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Ford Kills Its Beloved Hot Hatch In Another Country
"Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something." We think the Dread Pirate Roberts' famous line from The Princess Bride is fitting here. Life is pain, and someone is selling something. Just not the Ford Focus ST or Fiesta ST. That's because Ford's war on the hot hatch continues, with both models getting the ax down under in Australia.
Colorado Gas Station Posts Fuel Prices Next To EV Charging Prices
We all discuss the cost savings during endless EV versus gas-powered vehicle debates. CarBuzz also pointed out how Americans were measuring mileage wrong for EV cars but now one gas station with charging spots has really simplified it for the public. The Choice Market station in Denver, Colorado built digital signage showing current rates for EV kW charging, and now it's even more of a gap than we've seen versus gallons of gas over the past couple years.
Best Factory Off-Roaders For Different Disciplines
Off-road is a highly general term. It can mean anything from maintained dirt roads to crawling over massive rocks to bashing around on sand dunes, and the ideal type of off-roader can vary dramatically. For example, a vehicle with a short gap between the wheels and short overhangs is better suited for rock crawling. For higher speed off-roading on flatter but slippery surfaces, something with a long wheelbase to help stability and spread the weight out is ideal.
CarBuzz.com
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0