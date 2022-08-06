ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Island Packet

Bluffton market will offer back-to-school goodies as summer comes to a close

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZG0q_0h7b5TbS00

August is officially underway, and bells will soon be ringing in the halls marking the start of a new school year and signaling the end of summer for many local families.

For people still in need of supplies after this tax-free weekend, Bluffton Lowcountry Made Market , a local market, taking place on Saturday, August 20, will have plenty of back-to-school goodies from local vendors and artisans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZvWK_0h7b5TbS00
The Bluffton Lowcountry Made Market takes place at Buckwalter Place Commerce Park on the third Saturday of each month. submitted

The Lowcountry Made Bluffton Markets are held on the third Saturday of each month. These occur regularly through December, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and take place at Buckwalter Place Commerce Park, located at 25 Buckwalter Place Blvd. in Bluffton. The market takes place next to a playground and nearby several grocery stores and restaurants for family convenience.

The market promotes shopping local and from small businesses found around the Lowcountry.

The market provides live music, food and drink, and is free to attend.

Beaufort County public schools are set to begin August 15.

Other local markets in the area include Farmers Market of Bluffton , Hilton Head Farmers Market and The Farmers & Makers Market .

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Free microchipping clinic in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry. According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Impact Program opening new location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A program that aims to help at-risk youth and adults has new life in Savannah. After a six-year hiatus, the Savannah Impact Program back up and running, and the program will soon have a new home office to work out of. Savannah City Council approved funding...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Goodies#Bells#Bluffton Markets#Farmers Market Of
savannah.com

Is Savannah Wheelchair Accessible? A Comprehensive Guide

Many people ask if Savannah is wheelchair accessible?. Yes, Savannah is a very wheelchair-accessible city. There are many sidewalks and curb cuts throughout the historic district, and most of the attractions are either wheelchair accessible or have accessibility features such as ramps or elevators. Additionally, there are several companies that offer wheelchair rental and tours.
SAVANNAH, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island

JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Statesboro leaders prepare to update the city’s ordinances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered in Statesboro Tuesday for the first step in updating some decades old city ordinances. Statesboro has tweaked their zoning ordinances over the years. But they really haven’t revamped them since they were first put on the books in 1977. To put that...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County district adds mental health program

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — As students prepare to head back to school in the Lowcountry, district leaders are working to help improve mental health resources. The pandemic forced Beaufort County officials to think outside of the box to help students in need. That’s why the school district is helping to incorporate more accessible mental […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
2K+
Followers
109
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy