Bluffton market will offer back-to-school goodies as summer comes to a close

August is officially underway, and bells will soon be ringing in the halls marking the start of a new school year and signaling the end of summer for many local families.

For people still in need of supplies after this tax-free weekend, Bluffton Lowcountry Made Market , a local market, taking place on Saturday, August 20, will have plenty of back-to-school goodies from local vendors and artisans.

The Bluffton Lowcountry Made Market takes place at Buckwalter Place Commerce Park on the third Saturday of each month. submitted

The Lowcountry Made Bluffton Markets are held on the third Saturday of each month. These occur regularly through December, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and take place at Buckwalter Place Commerce Park, located at 25 Buckwalter Place Blvd. in Bluffton. The market takes place next to a playground and nearby several grocery stores and restaurants for family convenience.

The market promotes shopping local and from small businesses found around the Lowcountry.

The market provides live music, food and drink, and is free to attend.

Beaufort County public schools are set to begin August 15.

Other local markets in the area include Farmers Market of Bluffton , Hilton Head Farmers Market and The Farmers & Makers Market .