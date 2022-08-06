Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
Bleacher Report
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal
The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
Bleacher Report
Buying Or Selling NFL's Latest Training Camp Buzz Entering Preseason
After months of roster turnover, coaching changes and the drama that comes with the NFL offseason, we are finally ready for the preseason. Sure, the Hall of Fame Game is technically the beginning of the preseason, but this week kicks off the first full slate of preseason action. With it, another round of the latest buzz to come out of the 32 training camps that are in full swing.
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Requests Trade: Bears 'Refused to Negotiate' Contract 'in Good Faith'
Star linebacker Roquan Smith announced Tuesday that he has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement written by Smith:. Smith called playing for the Bears a dream come true and wrote that he had wanted to be with the team for his entire career, but his perspective changed because of contract negotiations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Collin Sexton Contract Talks Not 'Contentious;' Deal Not Close
Restricted free agent Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to come to terms on a new contract. Negotiations "have not been contentious but remain at a standstill," according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor (h/t RealGM). The Cavaliers are willing to give Sexton a three-year, $40 million deal, but he...
Bleacher Report
Report: J.K. Dobbins Activated off PUP List, 'on Track' to Play in Ravens' Opener
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly "on track" to return to the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform...
Bleacher Report
Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton Likely Out for 2022 Season with Knee Injury
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is reportedly likely to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right knee cap. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, saying Becton will see a surgeon tomorrow. Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday there was "legitimate fear" that Becton will miss the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Broncos Officially Sold to Walton-Penner Family for Reported Record $4.65B After Vote
The Denver Broncos are no longer in the Bowlen family. The NFL officially approved the sale of the franchise to the group spearheaded by Walmart's Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza...
Bleacher Report
Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith
It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
Bleacher Report
NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Retirement: 'I’m Never Gonna Hold the Team Hostage'
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th NFL season, and he's only getting better with age, having won the last two NFL MVP awards. But the 38-year-old isn't going to play forever. Rodgers told The MMQB's Albert Breer that when it's time to hang it up, he won't drag out the decision. With that said, his passion for playing remains:
Bleacher Report
Report: ESPN Rejects Big Ten's Final 7-Year, $380M Contract Offer for Media Rights
ESPN has reportedly ended contract discussions with the Big Ten after rejecting the conference's latest proposal, which was for a seven-year, $380 million extension. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported the update Tuesday, one day after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post noted the Big Ten was closing in on agreements with CBS, Fox and NBC worth over $1 billion in total.
Bleacher Report
Raiders 'Have No Desire' to Trade Josh Jacobs Despite Buzz, per HC Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't planning on trading running back Josh Jacobs this offseason. "JJ's a guy we know what he's done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday. "He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that (trade) at all."
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks
The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Schefter: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65B Sale of Broncos on Tuesday
The Denver Broncos' change of ownership is reportedly set to be formally approved. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL owners are expected to approve the $4.65 billion sale of the franchise to the Walton-Penner group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. The deal sets a new record for highest price paid for a sports franchise.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield: QB Battle Isn't 'About Trying to Stab One Another in the Back'
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold realize they're battling for a starting position, but they're not about to allow their competition to become contentious. “It’s not about trying to stab one another in the back,” Mayfield said Monday, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s about elevating, because the franchise and the team go as the QB room goes.”
Bleacher Report
How Cleveland Browns Should Proceed with Kareem Hunt Following His Trade Request
The Cleveland Browns have arguably the league's best running back tandem in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one of the two isn't particularly happy with his contract situation. Hunt, who is entering the final season of a two-year, $12 million deal, is looking for an extension. He has requested...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: 'Don't Be Surprised' If Chiefs Keep 4 RBs Due to Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injuries
When the Kansas City Chiefs made Clyde Edwards-Helaire the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the expectation was that he would become the top option in the backfield. And while he's had his moments, injuries have made him an unreliable feature back. So according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, the Chiefs will likely go into the 2022 season with contingency plans in place:
Comments / 0