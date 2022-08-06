ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal

The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Buying Or Selling NFL's Latest Training Camp Buzz Entering Preseason

After months of roster turnover, coaching changes and the drama that comes with the NFL offseason, we are finally ready for the preseason. Sure, the Hall of Fame Game is technically the beginning of the preseason, but this week kicks off the first full slate of preseason action. With it, another round of the latest buzz to come out of the 32 training camps that are in full swing.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Roquan Smith Requests Trade: Bears 'Refused to Negotiate' Contract 'in Good Faith'

Star linebacker Roquan Smith announced Tuesday that he has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement written by Smith:. Smith called playing for the Bears a dream come true and wrote that he had wanted to be with the team for his entire career, but his perspective changed because of contract negotiations.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton Likely Out for 2022 Season with Knee Injury

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is reportedly likely to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right knee cap. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, saying Becton will see a surgeon tomorrow. Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday there was "legitimate fear" that Becton will miss the season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith

It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: ESPN Rejects Big Ten's Final 7-Year, $380M Contract Offer for Media Rights

ESPN has reportedly ended contract discussions with the Big Ten after rejecting the conference's latest proposal, which was for a seven-year, $380 million extension. John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported the update Tuesday, one day after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post noted the Big Ten was closing in on agreements with CBS, Fox and NBC worth over $1 billion in total.
FOOTBALL
Bleacher Report

NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>. The news led to significant blowback over social media:
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Schefter: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65B Sale of Broncos on Tuesday

The Denver Broncos' change of ownership is reportedly set to be formally approved. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL owners are expected to approve the $4.65 billion sale of the franchise to the Walton-Penner group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. The deal sets a new record for highest price paid for a sports franchise.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield: QB Battle Isn't 'About Trying to Stab One Another in the Back'

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold realize they're battling for a starting position, but they're not about to allow their competition to become contentious. “It’s not about trying to stab one another in the back,” Mayfield said Monday, per Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s about elevating, because the franchise and the team go as the QB room goes.”
NFL
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Be Surprised' If Chiefs Keep 4 RBs Due to Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injuries

When the Kansas City Chiefs made Clyde Edwards-Helaire the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the expectation was that he would become the top option in the backfield. And while he's had his moments, injuries have made him an unreliable feature back. So according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, the Chiefs will likely go into the 2022 season with contingency plans in place:
KANSAS CITY, MO

