ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video: Early Look at Center Court of Clippers' New Arena

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16j6JB_0h7b58Og00

An inside early look at what the Intuit Dome will look like

View the original article to see embedded media.

We're still roughly two years away from the Clippers' new Intuit Dome Arena being built, but new details are being revealed bit by bit.

A Reddit user posted a look at what the potential center court of the arena will look like. Based on the video, it looks like the arena is going to be a massive one.

redditsave.com_intuit_dome_from_center_court_oc-bgtkk9qlb3g91 (; 0:15)

If there's a team in the NBA that desperately needs its own arena it's the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers regularly receive one of the worst schedules in the NBA because they're the third priority in their arena behind both the Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. Ramona Shelburne revealed in 'The Sterling Affairs' that former Clippers owner Donald Sterling had the chance to make the Clippers have priority over the Lakers, but he took too long to commit to Staples Center.

For the Clippers, getting a new arena goes beyond just their horrible scheduling system. The team has been developing its own identity for the past decade and creating a new arena is the right step in that direction. For years, the Clippers have been associated with a cheap and losing team. Now, they've had some of the most wins in the last decade and have the richest owner in the NBA. Creating The Intuit Dome is the next step in associating the LA Clippers as a premier NBA team.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Physically and Mentally Ready For Season

Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear

Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
NBA
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Ramona Shelburne
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples Center#The Clippers#Basketball#The Intuit Dome#Intuit Dome Arena#Reddit#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Los Angeles Kings
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant demands Nets trade him or fire brass; owner responds

In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reportedly requested that the team fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or honor his trade request. Durant "does not have faith in the team’s direction," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. Later Monday, Tsai had...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy