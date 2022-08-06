ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BJ Ojulari to wear traditional No. 18 jersey this fall

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
The Tigers already handed the traditional No. 7 jersey to the best player on offense in Kayshon Boutte, so why not give the best player on defense some recognition, as well?

On Saturday, coach Brian Kelly announced that junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari will wear the No. 18 jersey, which is given to the player who best exemplifies LSU football. Kelly had high praise for Ojulari both on and off the field at SEC Media Days, and this only reaffirms that.

The No. 18 jersey tradition has existed since 2003, and Ojulari follows Damone Clark, who wore it last season and proceeded to lead the SEC in tackles.

After seeing quite a bit of action as a rotational player during his true freshman season, Ojulari started in 12 of the 13 games he appeared in last fall. He had 55 tackles and led the team in sacks with seven. His 11.5 tackles for loss also ranked second on the team.

Ojulari has been a fixture on preseason All-SEC lists, and he’s expected to be one of the better edge rushers in college football this season. He’ll enter the season with a vote of confidence from Kelly and his team.

