Baton Rouge, LA

5-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. commits to LSU

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
One of the biggest dominoes in the 2023 recruiting class for the Tigers fell on Saturday.

Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star receiver from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, committed to LSU over Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 181-pound wideout is the No. 33 overall prospect and the No. 4 receiver this cycle, per the 247Sports Composite.

The Tigers have been seen as the heavy favorite to land Sampson for a while, but credit to coach Brian Kelly (and receivers coach Cortez Hankton) for closing here. Sampson gives the Tigers their first composite five-star recruit in the 2023 class and their second top-50 receiver as he joins Miami native Jalen Brown.

LSU had a great July on the recruiting trail, and it seems that momentum has carried into the month of August. Its class is shaping up to be one of the nation’s best and already ranks No. 7 in the country.

There were some questions about Kelly’s recruiting results in the state of Louisiana, but he has now landed the boot’s No. 3 prospect in Sampson.

