Old Mission, MI

My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
matadornetwork.com

8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In

With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
LAKE ANN, MI
1077 WRKR

Family Fare In Traverse City Makes Hilarious Spelling Mistake On Sign

Ya know everyone's job comes with its own challenges, and when it comes to putting up the sign to welcome guests in and push a product, sometimes mistakes can happen. The best thing to do in that instance is to come forward and come to terms with it, make the changes, and then move on. The Family Fare is a neighborhood grocery store that many people have been coming to on 8th St in Traverse City for many years. Recently they made a spelling error, and now Traverse City can't unsee it:
Up North Voice

Alleged thief steals jeep, drives though garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY – On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a wrong way driver on I-75 in Near Old State Road. Troopers located the now abandoned vehicle, a 2007 Toyota, on the shoulder of the south bound lane of travel facing north. The driver had fled on foot. Dispatch advised there were reports of a man running across south I-75 Hwy on foot headed west off the freeway. Troopers searched the area and were unable to locate the man. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

TCAPS Eyes Selling Bertha Vos, Webster Administration Building

Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) trustees voted Monday to solicit offers for the vacant Bertha Vos Elementary School and the district administration building on Webster Street through a public request-for-proposals (RFP) process. Trustees want to explore whether the sites can be put to better community use, notably housing that could benefit TCAPS employees – but emphasized the RFP process doesn’t commit them to selling either property if the bids or circumstances aren’t right for the district.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man brandishing handgun during argument arrested

A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument about someone speeding down the road, Michigan State Police reported. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a report of an...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord man arrested after brandishing firearm while intoxicated

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested after brandishing a handgun while intoxicated, according to Michigan State Police. Gavin VanLuchene, 31, has been arraigned for one of brandishing a firearm in public and one count of possessing a firearm under the influence, MSP said. VanLuchene was...
GAYLORD, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.

