This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Excited but nervous: EISD gets new school year underway
SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of kids around our area are back home now after attending their first day of school. Both the Edgewood and South San districts started up Monday. With a brand new school year comes a lot of emotions. Whether it be happiness to send the kids off,...
news4sanantonio.com
Ancira Auto Group hosts back-pack drive and gives out over 500 back-packs
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of kiddos across the area will be better prepared for the start of the new school year. It’s all thanks to the Ancira Auto Group which donated over 500 back-packs on Tuesday. They were all collected as part of a 'back-pack drive' held through the...
KENS 5
'Don't be nervous' | South San Antonio 4th grader gives advice ahead of school year
Noah missed the last couple of weeks of the previous school year due to health concerns. Now, he's back and excited to learn.
news4sanantonio.com
Spurs Give hosts free back to school bash
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, Spurs Give is hosting a back to school event at the AT&T Center that is sure to be a hit with parents, students and teachers. The event will provide free resources to everyone in the community for all their back to school needs.
news4sanantonio.com
Celebrate the launch of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas
SAN ANTONIO - Grab your friends and family for a beary special evening at the Towers of the Americas Build-A-Bear Workshop launch party!. It's happening on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tower of the Americas. All are invited to celebrate the new Build-A-Bear Workshop by making...
news4sanantonio.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Upcoming start dates for San Antonio area schools
SAN ANTONIO - It's officially the first day of school for some area districts. South San Antonio Independent School District and Edgewood ISD return to class on Monday. North East ISD starts school on Wednesday and San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, respectively. Here...
news4sanantonio.com
Southside ISD says some students won't get see-through backpacks due to shortage
SAN ANTONIO - The Southside Independent School District says about 10 percent of students may not get clear or mesh backpacks from the district during the first week of school. That's due to a nationwide shortage of the see-through backpacks. Affected students will get theirs at a later date. Southside...
Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
foxsanantonio.com
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
news4sanantonio.com
Veterans hosting retirement ceremony for U.S. flags
SAN ANTONIO - A local VFW post on the Southwest side is collecting American Flags that are worn beyond repair and giving them a proper retirement. According to the U.S. flag code when a flag is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way. Preferably...
mysoutex.com
Remembering Laura: A young life lived to fullest in Three Rivers
Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar. Following...
KSAT 12
Manufacturers providing schools with additional security tools to protect students
SAN ANTONIO – Manufacturers say they are ready to help schools step up their security with bulletproof desks and window shades to protect students in the event of a school shooting. Safe Space Security Desk. After the massacre at a school in Parkland in 2018, Todd Drummond and his...
news4sanantonio.com
Operation Home Front helps military families prepare for the upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown, another non-profit is helping military families prepare for the new school year. Operation Homefront San Antonio distributed nearly 350 backpacks as part of their back-to-school brigade. Organizers of the event tell us this was their way of supporting those who give everything, to keep our...
news4sanantonio.com
SLOW DOWN: Back to school means driving safe around school zones
SAN ANTONIO - Two more school districts in our area - Pleasanton Independent School District and Natalia ISD - are heading back to school on Tuesday. And as more and more children head back to school. we will start to see those flashing lights in school zones, which means slow down.
news4sanantonio.com
Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into town this week
SAN ANTONIO - Keep your eye out for this on the road! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week. The 27-foot hotdog on wheels will be at the following locations:. August 11th. Walmart 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1515 N. Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, Texas.
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Cast Iron Cooking – Hatch Favorites at Central Market
CAST IRON COOKING – HATCH FAVORITES. Don’t miss out on Hatch season! Register for this hands-on class that will teach you how to cook with the best flavors of Hatch chiles. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates...
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
