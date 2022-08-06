Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy resigns after saying 'racially charged' word
Oklahoma football assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned late Sunday night. Sooners head coach Brent Venables said his actions were 'not acceptable"
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
6 College Football Teams Are Projected To Win Every Game
The 2022 college football season is only a couple of weeks away at this point. Week 1 can't get here soon enough. Will any teams go undefeated this fall? According to the latest betting odds, a couple of teams are projected to win every game this season. Six college football...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter
Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
saturdaytradition.com
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star 2023 wing, announces B1G commitment
Jamie Kaiser is staying home. The blue-chip wing from Burke, Virginia announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday. Kaiser is listed at 6-6, 200 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Kaiser is rated 4-stars, the No. 13 Virginia product, No. 21 small forward and No. 101 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023. He is transferring to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his high school senior year.
ESPN
Small forward Scotty Middleton, a 5-star senior, commits to play men's basketball for Ohio State Buckeyes
Five-star senior Scotty Middleton committed to Ohio State on Sunday, becoming the first five-star recruit of the Chris Holtmann era and the Buckeyes' highest-ranked recruit in nine years. Middleton chose the Buckeyes over a final three that included Seton Hall and UConn. "[It was] really everything," Middleton told ESPN. "The...
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
SEC Football: Projecting the conference's final standings for the 2022 season
The last three national titles have all come out of the Southeastern Conference, and all three were from different universities. So, it is safe to say that the path to the national title likely runs through the SEC yet again. The Georgia Bulldogs wear the target on their back as...
Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date
Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
saturdaytradition.com
Cale Gundy resignation: Oklahoma assistant resigns following use of 'hurtful' word during film study
Cale Gundy suddenly resigned from his long-time position at Oklahoma with the move accepted by first-year head coach Brent Venables. Over 2 decades as a player and assistant, Gundy spent the last 24 seasons in the Sooners program. The resignation from the WRs coach stems from a film session incident....
Comments / 0