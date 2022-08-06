ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaytradition.com

Jamie Kaiser, 4-star 2023 wing, announces B1G commitment

Jamie Kaiser is staying home. The blue-chip wing from Burke, Virginia announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday. Kaiser is listed at 6-6, 200 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, Kaiser is rated 4-stars, the No. 13 Virginia product, No. 21 small forward and No. 101 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023. He is transferring to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his high school senior year.
BURKE, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
SPORTS

