As a part of his B1G football tour, BTN Analyst Joshua Perry stopped at Illinois. He made sure to give some of his takeaways from his travels. The 1st thing that Perry mentioned about his visit was the depth at the quarterback position in Champaign. He likes what he has seen from Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, and was as far to say that it looks like he has been in this offense for awhile now. However, Perry made sure to remind people that Artur Sitkowski still has what it takes as well.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO