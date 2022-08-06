Read full article on original website
Joshua Perry, BTN Analyst, shares takeaways from stop in Champaign
As a part of his B1G football tour, BTN Analyst Joshua Perry stopped at Illinois. He made sure to give some of his takeaways from his travels. The 1st thing that Perry mentioned about his visit was the depth at the quarterback position in Champaign. He likes what he has seen from Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, and was as far to say that it looks like he has been in this offense for awhile now. However, Perry made sure to remind people that Artur Sitkowski still has what it takes as well.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Matthew Bailey making most of surprise opportunity with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — When Matthew Bailey left Champaign in the summer of 2021, he felt defeated. He had made the three-hour drive that morning to go to a camp and work out in front of some Illinois coaches, but his legs were still sore from a track meet the night before and being cooped up for a long car ride.
Danville’s Houpt not satisfied after breakout collegiate freshman season
DANVILLE (WCIA) — Erin Houpt has two weeks in her hometown left before heading back to Mercer, and the 5-foot-6 guard is spending that time at the gym determined to out work her competition. “Just get in the gym and work,” Houpt said. “That’s really what will get it done is just putting in the […]
WAND TV
Rantoul Family Sports Complex to host over one thousand athletes
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Rantoul will host over 50 sports teams this weekend at the Rantoul Family Sports Center. This is the first partnership between Visit Champaign County, Rank Up Events, and the Rantoul Family Sports Center. Elite athletes from across the Midwest are set to compete on August 12th to August 14th.
myradiolink.com
Man Charged In Deadly Champaign Hit And Run
(Champaign, IL) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in a deadly hit and run in Champaign. Police say Bryson Walker was hit by a vehicle Sunday night the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street. The driver, identified as Marcus Davis, didn’t stop following the incident and Walker died at the hospital. Investigators determined that Davis and victim knew each other. The victim had exited a separate vehicle to confront the driver, who then hit him with his vehicle and fled on Mattis Avenue. While officers were on scene, the driver returned and surrendered.
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
Champaign Co. coroner: Man dead after hit by vehicle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man they said was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said this happened Sunday night at Mattis Avenue and John Street in Champaign. He stated 28-year-old Bryson O. Walker was pronounced dead […]
smilepolitely.com
Horsch Radish is now open, and here’s the menu
Horsch Radish, the new farm-to-table German restaurant in Gibson City, is now open. The restaurant had a soft opening last weekend and is taking reservations for this weekend. Here's a photo of the menu (which is also available online). Photo by Xiaohui Zhang. Keep an eye on the restaurant's Facebook...
WAND TV
17-year-old shot and killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Decatur Monday night has been identified. Damarion W. Wright of Decatur died after being shot in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave. around 6:50 p.m. Wright was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but did...
WAND TV
Man gets 12 years for attack that left baby in medically induced coma
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a child after he repeatedly hit a baby in the head, placing the child in a medically induced coma. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence before he could be eligible for release. As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped.
WAND TV
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
