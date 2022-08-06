Read full article on original website
Amber Alert canceled; teen from Delaware found safe
DOVER, Del. (Gray News) - Police in Delaware said the 17-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday has been found safe. The Dover Police Department said on Twitter the alert was canceled for Taniyah Quail-Marker. No other information was immediately made available. Quail-Marker left a relative’s...
Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female
MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female. Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the...
Fewer storms for the next few days!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day in the Lowcountry! Temperatures reached the 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is Moderate Risk of rip currents at the beaches due to an increased swell. Limit how far out children swim and inexperienced swimmers should stay close to the coastline as well. The rain will be hit or miss style again on Wednesday before increasing on Thursday and Friday due to the approach of a cold front. Behind this front, the rain chance will decrease, humidity will lower and temperatures won’t be quite as hot for the upcoming weekend. Some inland areas may wake up to the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday morning.
Essential workers in Connecticut eligible for up to $1,000 for working during pandemic
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program, according to a report from WFSB. The program...
YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award. Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
New SC law guarantees many teachers daily break, planning time, but not right away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With the return of students to the classroom this month also comes the return of long days for a lot of South Carolina teachers. For years, many of these educators have been lamenting they don’t receive a break during the day to plan lessons, grade assignments, or eat their lunch.
SC gas prices fall 12 cents over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to fall with another week of declines bringing the state’s average down to $3.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.13...
New MUSC Program provides nutritional support to mothers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina mothers whose babies are admitted to the NICU, or cardiovascular ICU at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, are now eligible to receive nutritional support for their newborns. The nutritional support comes from a partnership between DHEC’s Women, Infants and Children nutritional...
Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado is joining several other states when it comes to no longer taxing diapers or feminine hygiene products. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state has removed the sales tax permanently on such items sold at grocery stores and drug stores. “We said diapers and feminine...
