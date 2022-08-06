Effective: 2022-08-09 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 02:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Millard...central Beaver and north central Iron Counties through 230 AM MDT At 143 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 16 miles southwest of Milford, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Brief heavy rainfall will cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Milford, Minersville, Adamsville and Woods Reservoir. This includes Utah Route 21 between mile markers 30 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO